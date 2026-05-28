 Skip to main content

Field Safety Notices: 18 -22 May 2026

List of Field Safety Notices for 18 -22 May 2026

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
28 May 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
28 May 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Armstrong Medical: APL Valve UPDATE

May 2026

MHRA reference: 39615352 2026/003/006/601/108

Astor Bannerman: Astor Carlo Eco Mobile Hoist with Lift Scales UPDATE

12 May 2026

MHRA reference: 39585468 2025/010/008/601/061

Boston Scientific: CRE Wireguided Balloon Dilatation Catheter

26 May 2026

MHRA reference: 39595712 2026/005/020/601/128

Canon Medical Systems: X-Ray Interventional Systems

13 May 2026

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

Model: INFX-8000C, INFX-8000F, INFX-8000V, INFX-8000H, INFX-9000V Combined with XIDF-QCA850/A1, /A2, /B1, /B2, /Z2, /Z3 options

MHRA reference: 39539789 2026/005/001/601/083

Datex-Ohmeda: Giraffe OmniBeds - Giraffe OmniBed Carestations

Ref 32101

Incubator, infant

MHRA reference: 39549790 2026/005/015/601/095

Hamilton: Breathing circuit set, coaxial

18 May 2026

MHRA reference: 39566574 2026/005/018/601/065

Howmedica Osteonics: Triathlon CS X3 Tibial Insert

April 2026

MHRA reference: 39577377 2026/004/016/601/052

LUTRONIC Corporation: CLARITY II

10 February 2026

MHRA reference: 39539118 2026/002/013/601/143

Medtronic: Octopus Tissue Stabiliser

May 2026 FA1541

Patient positioning vacuum pad

Model: TSMICS1, TS2500, TS2000, 29400

MHRA reference: 39549196 2026/005/005/601/040

MicroVention: BOBBY Balloon Guide Catheter UPDATED

30 April 2026

MHRA reference: 39591374 2026/004/028/601/122

Philips: Allura Xper, Allura Centron, Allura CV20, MD-Eleva

18 May 2026

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

Model: 708032, 708034, 708036, 708037, 708038, 722001, 722002, 722003, 722005, 722006, 722008, 722010, 722011, 722012, 722013, 722015, 722019, 722020, 722022, 722023, 722025, 722026, 722027, 722028, 722029, 722031, 722033, 722035, 722038, 722039, 722058, 722059,722400

MHRA reference: 39585195 2026/005/019/601/081

Siemens: ARTIS icono

May 2026

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

MHRA reference: 39597094 2026/005/020/601/137 FSN

MHRA reference: 39597094 2026/005/020/601/137 FIELD CORRECTION EFFECTIVENESS CHECK

Surgical Specialties: Katena

22 April 2026

Model: 72-2231

MHRA reference: 39233656 2026/004/017/601/110

Updates to this page

Published 28 May 2026
Contents