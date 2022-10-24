Field Safety Notices: 17 to 21 October 2022
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 17 to 21 October 2022
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
3M: 3M™ Steri-Drape™ Surgical Drapes
13 October 2022
Surgical Drapes, Gowns, Masks
MHRA reference: 2022/010/017/701/013
Biohit Healthcare: BIOHIT ColonView quick test
13 October 2022
IVDs, Clinical Chemistry
MHRA reference: 2022/010/017/596/001
Chromsystems: MassCheck AminoAcids, Acylcarnitines Dried Blood Spot Control Bi-Level, Level1 and Level2
18 May 2022
IVD, Genetic Testing
Model: 0191, 0192, 0193
MHRA reference: 2022/005/019/601/502