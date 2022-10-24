Field Safety Notices: 17 to 21 October 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

3M: 3M™ Steri-Drape™ Surgical Drapes

13 October 2022

Surgical Drapes, Gowns, Masks

MHRA reference: 2022/010/017/701/013

Biohit Healthcare: BIOHIT ColonView quick test

13 October 2022

IVDs, Clinical Chemistry

MHRA reference: 2022/010/017/596/001

Chromsystems: MassCheck AminoAcids, Acylcarnitines Dried Blood Spot Control Bi-Level, Level1 and Level2

18 May 2022

IVD, Genetic Testing

Model: 0191, 0192, 0193

MHRA reference: 2022/005/019/601/502