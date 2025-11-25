Field Safety Notices: 17 to 21 November 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 17 to 21 November 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Abbott: Alinity ci-series System Control Module (SCM)
13 November 2025
Chemiluminescent immunoassay analyser IVD
MHRA reference: 37701961 2025/011/017/601/032
Abbott: Alinity ci-series System Control Module (SCM)
FA13NOV2025
Chemiluminescent immunoassay analyser IVD
MHRA reference: 37683459 2025/011/017/601/031
Abbott: FreeStyle Libre 3 and 3 Plus Sensors
November 2025 FA1002-2025
Invasive interstitial-fluid glucose monitoring sys
MHRA reference: 37681978 2025/011/017/601/100
Balt Extrusion: HYBRID
31 October 2025
Cardiac/peripheral vascular guidewire, single-use
Model: HYBRID007D
MHRA reference: 37682846 2025/011/017/601/057
Beckman Coulter: Access 2 Reaction Vessel
07 November 2025
General specimen container IVD, no additive/medium
MHRA reference: 37669105 2025/011/003/601/030
BIOSYNEX: AMNIOQUICK CARD, AMNIOQUICK DUO+
07 November 2025
MHRA reference: 37706038 2025/011/019/601/008
Cepheid: Xpert BCR/ABL Ultra
11 November 2025
MHRA reference: 37723157 2025/011/019/601/056
Micro Therapeutics: Riptide Large Bore Aspiration Tubing
November 2025
Suction / Irrigation tubing, single-use
Model: MAT-110-110
MHRA reference: 37705696 2025/011/007/601/042
NICO CORP: NICO Myriad System, Illumination Pack, BrainPath
22 October 2025
Myriad Illumination Pack
MHRA reference: 37683630 2025/011/017/601/047
Philips: Height Adjustable (HA) FlexTrak Trolley (Update to FSN 30469738)
15 October 2025
Model: 989710006411, 989710006412, 989710008732, 989710008733
MHRA reference: 37673250 2024/005/013/601/012
Remel: CAMHB W/LHB MANUAL & BRUCELLA BROTH 11ML 10/BOX
20 November 2025
MHRA reference: 37712806 2025/011/019/601/048
Rocket Medical: Rocket Seldinger Chest Drain Kit
16 October 2025
Non-vascular catheter introduction set
MHRA reference: 37684145 2025/010/023/601/088
Schiller Medical: Monitor Defibrillator
November 2025
Monitor Defibrillator
Model: DEFIGARD Touch-7
MHRA reference: 37688755