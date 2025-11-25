Field Safety Notices: 17 to 21 November 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 17 to 21 November 2025.

Abbott: Alinity ci-series System Control Module (SCM)

13 November 2025

Chemiluminescent immunoassay analyser IVD

MHRA reference: 37701961 2025/011/017/601/032

Abbott: Alinity ci-series System Control Module (SCM)

FA13NOV2025

Chemiluminescent immunoassay analyser IVD

MHRA reference: 37683459 2025/011/017/601/031

Abbott: FreeStyle Libre 3 and 3 Plus Sensors

November 2025 FA1002-2025

Invasive interstitial-fluid glucose monitoring sys

MHRA reference: 37681978 2025/011/017/601/100

Balt Extrusion: HYBRID

31 October 2025

Cardiac/peripheral vascular guidewire, single-use

Model: HYBRID007D

MHRA reference: 37682846 2025/011/017/601/057

Beckman Coulter: Access 2 Reaction Vessel

07 November 2025

General specimen container IVD, no additive/medium

MHRA reference: 37669105 2025/011/003/601/030

BIOSYNEX: AMNIOQUICK CARD, AMNIOQUICK DUO+

07 November 2025

MHRA reference: 37706038 2025/011/019/601/008

Cepheid: Xpert BCR/ABL Ultra

11 November 2025

MHRA reference: 37723157 2025/011/019/601/056

Micro Therapeutics: Riptide Large Bore Aspiration Tubing

November 2025

Suction / Irrigation tubing, single-use

Model: MAT-110-110

MHRA reference: 37705696 2025/011/007/601/042 

NICO CORP: NICO Myriad System, Illumination Pack, BrainPath

22 October 2025

Myriad Illumination Pack

MHRA reference: 37683630 2025/011/017/601/047

Philips: Height Adjustable (HA) FlexTrak Trolley (Update to FSN 30469738)

15 October 2025

Model: 989710006411, 989710006412, 989710008732, 989710008733

MHRA reference: 37673250 2024/005/013/601/012

Remel: CAMHB W/LHB MANUAL & BRUCELLA BROTH 11ML 10/BOX

20 November 2025

MHRA reference: 37712806 2025/011/019/601/048

Rocket Medical: Rocket Seldinger Chest Drain Kit

16 October 2025

Non-vascular catheter introduction set

MHRA reference: 37684145 2025/010/023/601/088

Schiller Medical: Monitor Defibrillator

November 2025

Monitor Defibrillator

Model: DEFIGARD Touch-7

MHRA reference: 37688755

