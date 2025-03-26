Field Safety Notices: 17 to 21 March 2025

List of Field Safety Notices for 17 to 21 March 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
26 March 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
25 March 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Arthrex INC: OATS® 2.0 Single-Use Set, 12 mm

R545

Orthopaedic osteotome

Model: ABS-8981-12S 

MHRA reference: 35005107   2024/011/008/601/055

Beckman Coulter: DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer

7th March 2025

See section 8

MHRA reference: 35005098   2025/003/014/601/032

MHRA reference: 35005098   2025/003/014/601/032 – Vigilance response form

Beckman Coulter: DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer

13th March 2025

See Section 8

MHRA reference: 35028594   2025/003/018/601/085

MHRA reference: 35028594   2025/003/018/601/085 – Vigilance response form

Caesarea Medical Electronics Limited: BodyGuardTM MultiPurpose Infusion Pump System

11th September 2024

Ambulatory non-insulin infusion pump, electronic

MHRA reference: 34870431  2025/002/026/601/022

Canon Medical Systems Corporation: Vantage Orian, Vantage Elan, Vantage Titan

14th March 2025

Full-body MRI system, superconducting magnet

Model: MRT-1550, MRT-2020, MRT-1504, MRT-2004

MHRA reference: 35014991   2025/003/014/601/090

Covidien llc: Hugo™ RAS Arm Cart Assembly

March 2025

MHRA reference: 35046359   2025/001/027/601/065

GE Healthcare: Please see section 8 Comments

FMI 85480

MHRA reference: 35040388   2025/003/019/601/023

GE Medical Systems LLC : Revolution CT and Revolution Apex series

FMI 25504

Full-body CT system

MHRA reference: 35025644   2025/003/014/601/077

ICU Medical Inc: ProPort™ Plastic Implantable Ports

27th February 2025

Spinal port/catheter

Model: See FSN

MHRA reference: 35018979   2025/002/024/601/026

Medtronic Limited: Evolut PRO+, Evolut FX, Evolut FX+ Systems

March 2025

Transcatheter Aortic Valve

Model: EVPROPLUS-23, EVPROPLUS-26, EVPROPLUS-29, EVPROPLUS-34, EVOLUTFX-23, EVOLUTFX-26, EVOLUTFX-29, EVOLUTFX-34, EVFXPLUS-23, EVFXPLUS-26, EVFXPLUS-29, EVFXPLUS-34

MHRA reference: 35044823   2025/003/019/601/037 

PendraCare International B.V: CLIMBER

FSCA 25-001

Vascular Guide Catheter

Model: EBU 3.5

MHRA reference: 35042141   2025/002/025/601/045 - Letter

PFM medical: Kölner Drainage; Redon Bottle

30th March 2023

Manual wound suction syst; Closed-wound drainage 

MHRA reference: 35005209   2023/004/011/601/007

Philips Medical Systems: Philips Allura and Azurion

13th January 2025

Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System

Model: 722031722003722010722026722005

MHRA reference: 35026809  2025/001/015/601/013

Radiometer Medical ApS : ABL90 FLEX and ABL90 FLEX PLUS Analyzer

11th March 2025

See section 8

Model: 393-090, 393-092

MHRA reference: 35056560 - Letter 

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc: Atellica CH Revised C-Reactive Protein (RCRP)

March 2025

See comments

Model: N/A

MHRA reference: 35042868   2025/003/013/601/080 

Thoratec Corporation: HeartMate 3 Mobile Power Unit (MPU)

March 2025

Heart Ventricle Prosthesis

Model: 107758, 107758UK, L107758

MHRA reference: 35006306   2025/003/013/601/040 

Thoratec Corporation: HeartMate 3 Mobile Power Unit (MPU)

March 2025

Heart Ventricle Prosthesis

Model: 107758, 107758UK, L107758 

MHRA reference: 35006368   2025/003/013/601/040 - Letter

Wright Medical Technology Inc: TENDON SPACER (SWANSON/HUNTER) 24CM X 3MM FLEXSPAN

RA2024-3843283

MHRA reference: 35006173   2025/001/021/601/030

Updates to this page

Published 26 March 2025
Contents