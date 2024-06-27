Field Safety Notices: 17 to 21 June 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 17 to 21 June 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
27 June 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
26 June 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Boston Scientific: Direxion Fathom-16 System Pre Loaded Torqueable

24 May 2024

Peripheral/coronary vascular microcatheter 

MHRA reference: 30849154      

enovis: DISCOVERY HUMERAL STEMS 

07 June 2024

MHRA reference: 30795588    

Lowenstein Medical: Leoni plus HFO / Leoni plus Transport 

17 June 2024

Baby Ventilator 

Model: 0217004 / 0217400 

MHRA reference: 30911215    

Olympus: Electrosurgical Generator - ESG-410

21 June 2024 

Electrosurgical Units 

Model: WA91307W 

MHRA reference: 30904992    

Proteomedix: Proclarix Risk Calculator 

17 June 2024

Cancer risk assessment interpretive software IVD 

MHRA reference: 30864032    

Stryker: Trevo Retrievers/Microcatheters/Synchro Guide wire  

May 2024

MHRA reference: 30890492   

Zhejiang Innuovo Rehabilitation Devices: Innuovo（Power Wheelchair)

31 May 2024

Model: N5909

MHRA reference: 30868766

Published 27 June 2024