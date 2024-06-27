Field Safety Notices: 17 to 21 June 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 17 to 21 June 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Boston Scientific: Direxion Fathom-16 System Pre Loaded Torqueable
24 May 2024
Peripheral/coronary vascular microcatheter
MHRA reference: 30849154
enovis: DISCOVERY HUMERAL STEMS
07 June 2024
MHRA reference: 30795588
Lowenstein Medical: Leoni plus HFO / Leoni plus Transport
17 June 2024
Baby Ventilator
Model: 0217004 / 0217400
MHRA reference: 30911215
Olympus: Electrosurgical Generator - ESG-410
21 June 2024
Electrosurgical Units
Model: WA91307W
MHRA reference: 30904992
Proteomedix: Proclarix Risk Calculator
17 June 2024
Cancer risk assessment interpretive software IVD
MHRA reference: 30864032
Stryker: Trevo Retrievers/Microcatheters/Synchro Guide wire
May 2024
MHRA reference: 30890492
Zhejiang Innuovo Rehabilitation Devices: Innuovo（Power Wheelchair)
31 May 2024
Model: N5909
MHRA reference: 30868766