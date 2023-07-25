Field Safety Notices: 17 to 21 July 2023
Summary List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 17 to 21 July 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
BD: Alaris Gateway Workstation
03 July 2023
Infusion pump management unit, mobile
MHRA reference: 5386355
Cook Medical: Lead Clippers
20 July 2023
General-purpose surgical scissors, single-use
MHRA reference: 5363510
Getinge: APERLAN PY AGENT A, APERLAN PY AGENT B
CAPA 850904
Disinfectant, medical device
Model: APERLAN PY AGENT A, APERLAN PY AGENT B
MHRA reference: 5387929
LeMaitre: Chevalier Valvulotome
13 July 2023
Valvulotome
MHRA reference: 5383845
Mercian Surgical Supply: Universal Scissors 18cm With Black Handles
FSCA ref 259
MHRA reference: 5386114
MicroVention: Flow Re-Direction Endoluminal Device (FRED™)
26 June 2023
Stent, Vascular, Intracranial
MHRA reference number: 5365238
NIDEK: EyeCee ONE Crystal preloaded etc
13 July 2023
Posterior-chamber intraocular lens, pseudophakic
MHRA reference: 5385301
MHRA reference: 5385301
Philips: Allura Xper and Azurion Systems
23 June 2023
Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System
MHRA reference: 5384036
Quotient: ORTHO Sera Anti – Lea
10 July 2023
Anti-Lea red blood cell grouping IVD, antibody
Model: FD212B
MHRA reference: 5364901
Siemens Healthineers: Atellica CH 930 Analyzer
February 2023
MHRA reference: 5384186
W.O.M.: Aquilex Fluid Control System
17 July 2023
Hysteroscopic irrigation/insufflation system
Model: AQL-100PBS and AQL-100P
MHRA reference: 5384433
Wyvern Medical: Saliveze and Moi-Stik
21 June 2023
Model: 50ml
MHRA reference: 5361170
Xiros: CC-Hook
25 May 2023
Suture/Needle Passer
Model: 202-1413 & 202-1411
MHRA reference: 5384080