Field Safety Notices: 17 to 21 February 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 17 to 21 February 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
25 February 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
25 February 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs  

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott: Assurity, Endurity

February 2025

Dual -chamber impl. pm

Model: PM1140, PM1152, PM1160, PM1162, PM1172, PM1272, PM2140, PM 2152, PM2162, PM2172, PM2240, PM2272

MHRA reference: 34767642   2025/002/014/601/040 

Baxter: Welch Allyn non-automated blood pressure gauges

19th February 2025

Model: See Attachment A

MHRA reference: 34773300 

BD: BD PCR Cartridge

15th January 2025

See comments

Model: < Add model (normal style)>

MHRA reference: 34747586   2024/012/013/601/040

Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer

7th February 2025

See Section 8

MHRA reference: 34764500   2025/002/018/601/065

Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer

7th February 2025

Chemiluminescent Immunoassay

Model: < Add model (normal style)>

MHRA reference: 34787668   2025/002/019/601/140

Cook Medical: Hemospray Endoscopic Hemostat

12th February 2025

Non-organic haemostatic agent, sterile

MHRA reference: 34776985   2024/010/023/601/109 - Updated FSN dated February 2025, additional lot numbers affected.

MHRA reference: 34776985   2024/010/023/601/109 - New lot numbers (3) are highlighted in yellow in the list of affected lot numbers. 

GCE: GCE Combi valve

22nd July 2022

MHRA reference: 34786931   2025/002/013/601/070 

Human Care: Altair Lifting Solutions

26th November 2025

Overhead track patient lifting/transfer system

MHRA reference: 34783023   2025/002/018/601/033 

Medtronic: Microstream Advance and Luer Sampling Lines 

FA1432

Class I: R9099, Class IIa: R03010204, R9099

Model: < Add model (normal style)>

MHRA reference: 34774533   2025/002/019/601/080 

Siemens Healthineers: Atellica CH Diluent

February 2025

Buffered sample diluent IVD

Model: N/A

MHRA reference: 34747627   2025/002/017/601/033

MHRA reference: 34747627   2025/002/017/601/033 – Customer letter

Smiths Medical: Intubation ORAL/NASAL Endotracheal Tube

19th February 2025

Basic endotracheal tube, single-use

Model: See FSN

MHRA reference: 34737817   2025/002/014/601/038

