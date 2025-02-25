Field Safety Notices: 17 to 21 February 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 17 to 21 February 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Abbott: Assurity, Endurity
February 2025
Dual -chamber impl. pm
Model: PM1140, PM1152, PM1160, PM1162, PM1172, PM1272, PM2140, PM 2152, PM2162, PM2172, PM2240, PM2272
MHRA reference: 34767642 2025/002/014/601/040
Baxter: Welch Allyn non-automated blood pressure gauges
19th February 2025
Model: See Attachment A
MHRA reference: 34773300
BD: BD PCR Cartridge
15th January 2025
See comments
Model: < Add model (normal style)>
MHRA reference: 34747586 2024/012/013/601/040
Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer
7th February 2025
See Section 8
MHRA reference: 34764500 2025/002/018/601/065
Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer
7th February 2025
Chemiluminescent Immunoassay
Model: < Add model (normal style)>
MHRA reference: 34787668 2025/002/019/601/140
Cook Medical: Hemospray Endoscopic Hemostat
12th February 2025
Non-organic haemostatic agent, sterile
MHRA reference: 34776985 2024/010/023/601/109 - Updated FSN dated February 2025, additional lot numbers affected.
MHRA reference: 34776985 2024/010/023/601/109 - New lot numbers (3) are highlighted in yellow in the list of affected lot numbers.
GCE: GCE Combi valve
22nd July 2022
MHRA reference: 34786931 2025/002/013/601/070
Human Care: Altair Lifting Solutions
26th November 2025
Overhead track patient lifting/transfer system
MHRA reference: 34783023 2025/002/018/601/033
Medtronic: Microstream Advance and Luer Sampling Lines
FA1432
Class I: R9099, Class IIa: R03010204, R9099
Model: < Add model (normal style)>
MHRA reference: 34774533 2025/002/019/601/080
Siemens Healthineers: Atellica CH Diluent
February 2025
Buffered sample diluent IVD
Model: N/A
MHRA reference: 34747627 2025/002/017/601/033
MHRA reference: 34747627 2025/002/017/601/033 – Customer letter
Smiths Medical: Intubation ORAL/NASAL Endotracheal Tube
19th February 2025
Basic endotracheal tube, single-use
Model: See FSN
MHRA reference: 34737817 2025/002/014/601/038