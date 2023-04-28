Field Safety Notices: 17 to 21 April 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Acumed: Acu-Loc 2 CORE Full Trial VDR Platter

11 April 2023

Model: 80-1997

MHRA reference: 5182631

Beckman Coulter: iQ200 Series, DxU 850m and 840m Iris Analyzers

07 April 2023

Urine analyser IVD, laboratory

MHRA reference: 5172025

Siemens Healthineers: Dimension Tacrolimus Flex Reagent Cartridge

January 2023

tacrolimus, tdm, IIVD, enzyme immunoassay (EIA)

MHRA reference: 5182557