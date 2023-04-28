Field Safety Notices: 17 to 21 April 2023
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 17 to 21 April 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Acumed: Acu-Loc 2 CORE Full Trial VDR Platter
11 April 2023
Model: 80-1997
MHRA reference: 5182631
Beckman Coulter: iQ200 Series, DxU 850m and 840m Iris Analyzers
07 April 2023
Urine analyser IVD, laboratory
MHRA reference: 5172025
Siemens Healthineers: Dimension Tacrolimus Flex Reagent Cartridge
January 2023
tacrolimus, tdm, IIVD, enzyme immunoassay (EIA)
MHRA reference: 5182557