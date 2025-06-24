Field Safety Notices: 16 to 20 June 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 16 to 20 June 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
24 June 2025
24 June 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
24 June 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Abbott Ireland Diagnostics Division: Alinity i Total PSA Reagent Kit

22 May 2025

MHRA reference: 35717657   2025/005/026/601/034 

MHRA reference: 35717657   2025/005/026/601/034 - Reply form 

BihlerMed, LLC: BihlerMed Dual Tip Surgical Light

4 June 2025

Operating room light

Model: 2762-01-0003, 2762-01-0004

MHRA reference: 35886583   2025/005/009/601/042

MHRA reference: 35886583   2025/005/009/601/042 – Updated FSN

Change Healthcare: Change Healthcare Cardiology

June 2025

Cardiology information system

Model: 15.1.1

MHRA reference: 35918363   2025/006/018/601/106

GE Medical Systems Ultrasound and Primary Care Diagnostics: Venue Go, Venue Fit

FMI 78101

Ultrasound system, imaging, general-purpose

MHRA reference: 35877825   2025/004/008/601/113 

Johnson ; Johnson Vision Care: ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL

10 June 2025

Soft corrective contact lens, daily-disposable

MHRA reference: 35922445   2025/006/005/601/025

June 2025

MHRA reference: 35932519   2025/006/019/601/033

MHRA reference: 35932519   2025/006/019/601/033 - Customer Acknowledgement Form

MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC: SmartRelease ESTR

6 May 2025

Endoscopic soft tissue release blade

Model: Not Applicable

MHRA reference: 35930178   2025/006/019/601/095 

Philips Medical Systems Nederland BV: Philips Azurion 7 M20

3 June 2025

Angiographic X-ray System

Model: 722079

MHRA reference: 35910309   2025/006/004/601/070

Randox Laboratories Ltd: UREA

28 April 2025

MHRA reference: 35826367   2025/004/029/601/038

Regal Prosthesis Ltd: POLYCENTRIC 4 BAR MANUAL LOCKING KNEE

12 June 2025

Model: 2-01-S400L

MHRA reference: 35930095   2025/006/019/601/019  

Serosep Limited: EntericBio GastroPanel 2 v3

18 June 2025

Multiple gastrointestinal pathogen nucleic acid

MHRA reference: 35918388   2025/006/011/601/028

Vascutek Ltd: Gelsoft Plus (MDR), Gelweave (MDR)

6 June 2025

Synthetic vascular prostheses

Model: All Gelsoft Plus MDR configuration (except 636006PE), Gelweave Thoracoabdominal, Gelweave Y Arch, Gelweave Ante-Flo XL Offset, Gelweave Ante-Flo, Gelweave Straight

MHRA reference: 35886350   2025/006/013/601/042

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co.KG : MEDUMAT Standard², with and without CO2

May 2025

MEDUMAT Standard²

Model: 28710-01, 28710-02,28710-03, 28710-04,15983,28980,15946

MHRA reference: 35885629   2025/006/015/601/001

