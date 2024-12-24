Field Safety Notices: 16 to 20 December 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 16 to 20 December 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Bayer: Medrad Centargo CT Injection System
16 December 2024
CT Contrast medium injection system, line-powered
MHRA reference: 34219607 2024/012/016/601/015
Becton Dickinson: BD PCR Cartridge
18 December 2024
MHRA reference: 34235097 2024/012/013/601/040
Boston Scientific: please refer to the Field Safety Notice (FSN)
12 December 2024
Please refer to section 8
Model: please refer to the FSN
MHRA reference: 34219135 2024/012/012/601/078
GE Healthcare: Tec 6 Plus, Tec 820, Tec 850
FMI 34139
Vaporizer, anaesthesia
MHRA reference: 34224209 2024/012/016/601/013 – Letter
GE HealthCare: Certain Infinia, VariCam/VG/VH, Brivo NM 615, Discovery NM 630, Discovery NM/CT 670, and Optima NM/CT 640
Ref. # 40910
Nuclear Medicine systems
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34245892 2024/012/018/601/088
Greiner Bio-One: HOLDEX® Single-Use Holder PP single-packed,sterile
19 December 2024
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34261451 2024/012/019/601/128
Nobel Biocare: N1 TiUltra TCC Implants
16 December 2024
Dental Implants
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34253185 2024/012/018/601/103
Occlutech: Figulla Flex II ASD Occluder
11 December 2024
Cardiac occlude
MHRA reference: 34234498 2024/012/012/601/023
Siemens: Atellica CH Analyzer, Atellica CI Analyzer - Follow up
December 2024
Immunoglobulin M_2
LOT number: 242315 and above
MHRA reference: 34246039 2023/012/021/601/016
MHRA reference: 34246039 - Response letter
Stryker: Neptune S and Neptune 3 Rover Waste Management Systems
11 December 2024
Collect and dispose of surgical fluid waste
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34235661 2024/012/009/601/041
ThermoFisher: ThermoScientific™ Oxoid™ Levofloxacin Antimicrobial Susceptibility Discs
19 December 2024
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Discs
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34262136 2024/012/019/601/138
Touchstone: Linear Stapler and Reloads
10 December 2024
Open-surgery manual linear stapler, single-use
Product Code: LS9048
LOT/BN: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34238060 2024/010/028/601/020
Vernacare Limited: Procedure Packs
18 December 2024
Single-use components in one sterile pack to be used as an ancillary pack during a range of surgical procedures
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34250943 2024/012/018/601/106