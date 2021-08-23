Field Safety Notices: 16 to 20 August 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Bard: Illinois Bone Marrow Aspiration/ Intraosseous Needle, 15G x 79mm

16 August 2021

Surgical instruments, minimal access

MHRA reference: 2021/008/012/291/007

B Braun: Steelex STE Set, Steelex Monofilar and Packs

21 July 2021

Sutures

MHRA reference: 2021/007/026/601/500

Beckman Coulter: DxA 5000

10 August 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2021/008/012/601/002

BioMérieux: API 50 CH

23 August 2021

IVDs, bacteriology

MHRA reference: 2021/008/019/291/008

Delta Med: Sterilization Cycles

FSCA012-2021 / 04 August 2021

Infusion & transfusion, administration sets

Model: See the list named as Annex 1

MHRA reference: 2021/008/013/701/038

DePuy Orthopaedics: TruMatch Personalized Solutions

13 August 2021

Orthopaedic surgical instruments - insertion/extraction tools

MHRA reference: 2021/008/016/487/005

GS Elektromed: Corpuls3, Corpuls3T

30 July 2021

Defibrillators, non implantable

MHRA reference: 2021/008/017/291/001

KARL STORZ: Five S 3.5x65, sterile, for single use

13 August 2021

Airway devices

MHRA reference: 2021/008/016/487/006

Medasil Surgical: Silicone Boyle Davis Gag Cover Child Blue

August 2021

Surgical instruments, articulated holding

MHRA reference: 2021/008/018/487/003

Medline Industries: Namic Sterile Stopcock and Manifolds

06 August 2021

Infusion & transfusion, administration sets

MHRA reference: 2021/008/018/487/002

Medtronic: HeartWare HVAD System

August 2021

Implantable ventricular assist devices

Model: 1102, 1104, 1205, MCS1705PU

MHRA reference: 2021/008/016/487/008

Meise: Eye-Drop System

01 July 2021

Topical ophthalmic substances

Model: ATS 36

MHRA reference: 2021/008/017/291/002

Nipro: Surdial X

30 July 2021

Dialysis, haemodialysis

MHRA reference: 2021/008/006/601/500

Novacyt Group: PROmate COVID-19 assay/q16 instrument /software version 2.10.3

23 July 2021

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR test

Model: D00050 and D00068

MHRA reference: 2021/007/028/601/503

Smiths Medical: Bivona Aire Cuff Wireless Endotracheal Tubes

16 August 2021

Airway devices

Model: 35W025, 35W045, 15W025, 35W050, 15W030, 35W055, 35W060, 15W040, 35W065, 15W045, 35W070, 15W050, 35W075 15W055, 35W080, 15W060, 35W085, 15W065, 35W090, 15W070, 35W095, 15W075, 25W060, 15W080, 25W065, 15W085, 25W070, 15W090, 25W07525W080, 35W030, 25W085, 35W035, 25W090, 35W040, 15W035, 25W095,

MHRA reference: 2021/008/013/487/002

Xstrahl: Superficial System

24 June 2021

Radiotherapy

Model: X150

MHRA reference: 2021/006/025/701/003