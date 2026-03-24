Field Safety Notices: 16 - 20 March 2026
List of Field Safety Notices for 16 - 20 March 2026
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
AusDiagnostics: Respiratory Pathogens 24 well
19 March 2026
MHRA reference: 38871547 2026/003/013/601/005
Clinical Innovations: Kiwi Omni Vacuum Delivery System
11 March 2026
Foetal vacuum extraction system cup, single-use
Model: VAC-6000MTE
MHRA reference: 38815266 2026/003/011/601/122
Diagnostic Grifols: Serascan Diana 3
11 March 2026
MHRA reference: 38819756 2026/003/013/601/018
Elekta: Leksell Vantage Arc System
February 2026
Stereotactic surgery system, neurological
MHRA reference: 38774245 2026/003/010/601/069
GE Medical Systems: SIGNA Premier
Ref 63006
MHRA reference: 38868186 2026/003/018/601/010
Immucor: Panocell-20
15 January 2026
Model: IMM0005020
MHRA reference: 38879726 2026/003/019/601/160
Medtronic: Sphere-9 catheter
March 2026 FA1546
Model: AFR-00001
MHRA reference: 38871827 2026/003/006/601/106
PathoFinder: RealAccurate® Quadruplex Bordetella PCR Kit
17 March 2026
MHRA reference: 38879290 2026/003/019/601/065
Spacelabs: Xprezzon Bedside Monitor
Ref 3010157426-08112025-001-C
Single-patient physiologic monitoring system
Model: 91393
MHRA reference: 38869445 2026/002/019/601/054
Stryker: Darco 7.0 Headless Screw 16x6
March 2026
MHRA reference: 38886954 2026/002/027/601/077