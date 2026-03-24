Field Safety Notices: 16 - 20 March 2026

List of Field Safety Notices for 16 - 20 March 2026

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
24 March 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
24 March 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

AusDiagnostics: Respiratory Pathogens 24 well

19 March 2026

MHRA reference: 38871547 2026/003/013/601/005

Clinical Innovations: Kiwi Omni Vacuum Delivery System

11 March 2026

Foetal vacuum extraction system cup, single-use

Model: VAC-6000MTE

MHRA reference: 38815266 2026/003/011/601/122

Diagnostic Grifols: Serascan Diana 3

11 March 2026

MHRA reference: 38819756 2026/003/013/601/018

Elekta: Leksell Vantage Arc System

February 2026

Stereotactic surgery system, neurological

MHRA reference: 38774245 2026/003/010/601/069

GE Medical Systems: SIGNA Premier

Ref 63006

MHRA reference: 38868186 2026/003/018/601/010

Immucor: Panocell-20

15 January 2026

Model: IMM0005020

MHRA reference: 38879726 2026/003/019/601/160

Medtronic: Sphere-9 catheter

March 2026 FA1546

Model: AFR-00001

MHRA reference: 38871827 2026/003/006/601/106

PathoFinder: RealAccurate® Quadruplex Bordetella PCR Kit

17 March 2026

MHRA reference: 38879290 2026/003/019/601/065

Spacelabs: Xprezzon Bedside Monitor

Ref 3010157426-08112025-001-C

Single-patient physiologic monitoring system

Model: 91393

MHRA reference: 38869445 2026/002/019/601/054

Stryker: Darco 7.0 Headless Screw 16x6

March 2026

MHRA reference: 38886954 2026/002/027/601/077

Updates to this page

Published 24 March 2026
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