Field Safety Notices: 16-20 February 2026

List of Field Safety Notices: 16-20 February 2026

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
24 February 2026
Field safety notice
24 February 2026

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Convatec: EsteemBody

February 2026

One-piece intestinal ostomy bag, open-ended

MHRA reference: 38578479

Draeger: ErgoStar

October 2025

MHRA reference: 38563288 2026/002/002/601/057

Hitachi: sample supply unit

18 February 2026

Multiple clinical chemistry analyser IVD, laborato

Model: 08464502001

MHRA reference: 38547902 2026/001/015/601/055

Medtronic: Vanta with AdaptiveStim Technology (Update to FSN 38189539)

February 2026 FA1240

Model: 977006

MHRA reference: 38557479 2022/004/001/291/003

Medtronic: MyPTM App (Update)

February 2026 FA1460

Multiple active implantable device programmer

Model: A820

MHRA reference: 38515034 2025/002/027/601/072

Merit Medical: 16F Dual-Valved Splittable Sheath Introducer

February 2026

MHRA reference: 38519371 2026/002/013/601/092

Siemens: Atellica CH Urine Albumin (UAlb)

January 2026

Albumin IVD, kit, nephelometry/turbidimetry

MHRA reference: 38560843 2026/001/020/601/078

Published 24 February 2026
