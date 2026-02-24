Field Safety Notices: 16-20 February 2026
List of Field Safety Notices: 16-20 February 2026
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Convatec: EsteemBody
February 2026
One-piece intestinal ostomy bag, open-ended
MHRA reference: 38578479
Draeger: ErgoStar
October 2025
MHRA reference: 38563288 2026/002/002/601/057
Hitachi: sample supply unit
18 February 2026
Multiple clinical chemistry analyser IVD, laborato
Model: 08464502001
MHRA reference: 38547902 2026/001/015/601/055
Medtronic: Vanta with AdaptiveStim Technology (Update to FSN 38189539)
February 2026 FA1240
Model: 977006
MHRA reference: 38557479 2022/004/001/291/003
Medtronic: MyPTM App (Update)
February 2026 FA1460
Multiple active implantable device programmer
Model: A820
MHRA reference: 38515034 2025/002/027/601/072
Merit Medical: 16F Dual-Valved Splittable Sheath Introducer
February 2026
MHRA reference: 38519371 2026/002/013/601/092
Siemens: Atellica CH Urine Albumin (UAlb)
January 2026
Albumin IVD, kit, nephelometry/turbidimetry
MHRA reference: 38560843 2026/001/020/601/078