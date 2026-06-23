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Field Safety Notices: 15 to 19 June 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 15 to 19 June 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
23 June 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
23 June 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Accuray: CyberKnife

28 May 2026

Linear accelerator system

MHRA reference: 39884724 2026/006/005/601/078

Balt Extrusion: HYBRID

17 June 2026

Hydrophilic guidewire

MHRA reference: 39900865 2026/006/018/601/130

Doccla: Virtual Ward

June 2026

Self-care monitoring/reporting software

MHRA reference: 39866652 2026/006/011/601/038

GE Healthcare: Carestation 600 and 750 Series

Ref 34142-C2

MHRA reference: 39889683 2025/003/031/601/055

Integra LifeSciences: IntegraOmni-Tract Table Mounted Retractor System

11 June 2026

Surgical retraction systems, reusable

MHRA reference: 39867776 2026/005/026/601/077

Intersurgical: One-piece Guedel airway

18 June 2026

Sterile and non sterile one-piece Guedel airway

MHRA reference: 39903289 2026/006/016/601/103

Medtronic: Sphere-9 catheter

May 2026 FA1546

Model: AFR-00001

MHRA reference: 39899623 2026/003/006/601/106

Olympus: High Flow Insufflation Unit

16 June 2026

Laparoscopic insufflators

Model: UHI-4

MHRA reference: 39890870 2026/006/010/601/071

Philips: BiPAP A30(Hybrid)/A40/A40Pro Ventilator(Res.,Inc.)

09 May 2026

Portable electric ventilator

MHRA reference: 39889347 2024/003/027/601/074

Siemens Healthcare: Atellica CI Analyzer, Atellica IM Analyzer,  ADVIA Centaur XP System, ADVIA Centaur XPT System, ADVIA Centaur CP System

May 2026

MHRA reference: 39887570 2025/004/015/601/086

Symbios Orthopedie: CoCr Modular Neck assembled with SPS Modular Stem

18 June 2026

MHRA reference: 39899492 2026/006/016/601/066

Updates to this page

Published 23 June 2026
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