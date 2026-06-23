Field Safety Notices: 15 to 19 June 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 15 to 19 June 2026.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Accuray: CyberKnife
28 May 2026
Linear accelerator system
MHRA reference: 39884724 2026/006/005/601/078
Balt Extrusion: HYBRID
17 June 2026
Hydrophilic guidewire
MHRA reference: 39900865 2026/006/018/601/130
Doccla: Virtual Ward
June 2026
Self-care monitoring/reporting software
MHRA reference: 39866652 2026/006/011/601/038
GE Healthcare: Carestation 600 and 750 Series
Ref 34142-C2
MHRA reference: 39889683 2025/003/031/601/055
Integra LifeSciences: IntegraOmni-Tract Table Mounted Retractor System
11 June 2026
Surgical retraction systems, reusable
MHRA reference: 39867776 2026/005/026/601/077
Intersurgical: One-piece Guedel airway
18 June 2026
Sterile and non sterile one-piece Guedel airway
MHRA reference: 39903289 2026/006/016/601/103
Medtronic: Sphere-9 catheter
May 2026 FA1546
Model: AFR-00001
MHRA reference: 39899623 2026/003/006/601/106
Olympus: High Flow Insufflation Unit
16 June 2026
Laparoscopic insufflators
Model: UHI-4
MHRA reference: 39890870 2026/006/010/601/071
Philips: BiPAP A30(Hybrid)/A40/A40Pro Ventilator(Res.,Inc.)
09 May 2026
Portable electric ventilator
MHRA reference: 39889347 2024/003/027/601/074
Siemens Healthcare: Atellica CI Analyzer, Atellica IM Analyzer, ADVIA Centaur XP System, ADVIA Centaur XPT System, ADVIA Centaur CP System
May 2026
MHRA reference: 39887570 2025/004/015/601/086
Symbios Orthopedie: CoCr Modular Neck assembled with SPS Modular Stem
18 June 2026
MHRA reference: 39899492 2026/006/016/601/066