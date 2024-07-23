Field Safety Notices: 15 to 19 July 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 15 to 19 July 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
werfen: NOVACLONE™ Anti-D IgM + IgG Monoclonal Blend
15th July 2024
Anti-Rh(D) red blood cell grouping IVD, antibody
MHRA reference: 31214989
Exmoor: Aural Ventilation Tubes
15th July 2024
Model: E104 Shepards Drain without wire 0.97 mm E106 Collar Button 1.14 mm
MHRA reference: 31218724
Boston Scientific: WAVEWRITER ALPHA IPG KIT-WAVEWRITERALPHA 16IPG KIT
17th July 2024
please refer to section 8
Model: SC-1216 and SC-1232
MHRA reference: 31234955
Andersen Caledonia: SP Eye Sharps Safe Intravitreal Injection Needle
16th July 2024
MHRA reference: 31235759
Exmoor: Silicone Sheets, Discs and Strips
15th July 2024
Surgical anti-adhesion material, nonimplantable
E201 E202 E204 SRS1 SRS1A
MHRA reference: 31237622
Bruker: UMIC Colistin
11th July 2024
Antibacterial minimum inhibitory concentration IVD
MHRA reference: 31190956
QuidelOrtho: VITROS XT Chemistry Products ALB-TP Slides
10th July 2024
Multiple-type clinical chem analyte IVD, reagent
MHRA reference: 31215093
INNOMED, INC: Cup Removal Starter Instrument-54MM
17th July 2024
5200-54
MHRA reference: 31233671
Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer
12th July 2024
Chemiluminescent Immunoassay analyser IVD
C11137
MHRA reference: 31234326
Change Healthcare: Change Healthcare Cardiology
July 2024
Information system, cardiology
14.0, 14.1.1,14.2 ,14.3, 14.3.2, 15.0.1
MHRA reference: 31190985