Field Safety Notices: 15 to 19 July 2024

werfen: NOVACLONE™ Anti-D IgM + IgG Monoclonal Blend

15th July 2024

Anti-Rh(D) red blood cell grouping IVD, antibody

MHRA reference: 31214989  

Exmoor: Aural Ventilation Tubes

15th July 2024

Model: E104 Shepards Drain without wire 0.97 mm E106 Collar Button 1.14 mm

MHRA reference: 31218724  

Boston Scientific: WAVEWRITER ALPHA IPG KIT-WAVEWRITERALPHA 16IPG KIT

17th July 2024

please refer to section 8

Model: SC-1216 and SC-1232

MHRA reference: 31234955  

Andersen Caledonia: SP Eye Sharps Safe Intravitreal Injection Needle

16th July 2024

MHRA reference: 31235759  

Exmoor: Silicone Sheets, Discs and Strips

15th July 2024

Surgical anti-adhesion material, nonimplantable

E201 E202 E204 SRS1 SRS1A

MHRA reference: 31237622  

Bruker: UMIC Colistin

11th July 2024

Antibacterial minimum inhibitory concentration IVD

MHRA reference: 31190956   

QuidelOrtho: VITROS XT Chemistry Products ALB-TP Slides

10th July 2024

Multiple-type clinical chem analyte IVD, reagent

MHRA reference: 31215093   

INNOMED, INC: Cup Removal Starter Instrument-54MM

17th July 2024

5200-54

MHRA reference: 31233671  

Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer

12th July 2024

Chemiluminescent Immunoassay analyser IVD

C11137

MHRA reference: 31234326  

Change Healthcare: Change Healthcare Cardiology

July 2024

Information system, cardiology

14.0, 14.1.1,14.2 ,14.3, 14.3.2, 15.0.1

MHRA reference: 31190985

