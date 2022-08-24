Field Safety Notices: 15 to 19 August 2022
Summary List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 15 to 19 August 2022.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Baxter: Product Code: SC8080 Digital Communication Module Kit
July 2022
Dialysis, Haemofilters
MHRA reference: 2022/007/029/291/002
bioMérieux: VIDAS® TB-IGRA
18 August 2022
IVDs, Bacteriology
MHRA reference: 2022/008/016/590/001
CooperVision: CLC001 All in one light (including branded variants)
11 August 2022
Contact Lenses, Care Products
MHRA reference: 2022/008/004/601/001
CU Medical Systems: CU-SP1, CU-SP1 AUTO
22 June 2022
Defibrillators, Non Implantable
MHRA reference: 2022/007/020/596/012
ICU Medical: IV Connectors and Sets & Intravascular Admin Sets
15 August 2022
Infusion & Transfusion, Connectors
MHRA reference: 2022/008/015/596/003
L&R Medical: Activa Unisex Patterned Sock
20 July 2022
Compression Garment
MHRA reference: 2022/007/020/601/504