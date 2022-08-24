Field Safety Notices: 15 to 19 August 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Baxter: Product Code: SC8080 Digital Communication Module Kit

July 2022

Dialysis, Haemofilters

MHRA reference: 2022/007/029/291/002

bioMérieux: VIDAS® TB-IGRA

18 August 2022

IVDs, Bacteriology

MHRA reference: 2022/008/016/590/001

CooperVision: CLC001 All in one light (including branded variants)

11 August 2022

Contact Lenses, Care Products

MHRA reference: 2022/008/004/601/001

CU Medical Systems: CU-SP1, CU-SP1 AUTO

22 June 2022

Defibrillators, Non Implantable

MHRA reference: 2022/007/020/596/012

ICU Medical: IV Connectors and Sets & Intravascular Admin Sets

15 August 2022

Infusion & Transfusion, Connectors

MHRA reference: 2022/008/015/596/003

L&R Medical: Activa Unisex Patterned Sock

20 July 2022

Compression Garment

MHRA reference: 2022/007/020/601/504