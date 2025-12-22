Field Safety Notices: 15 - 19 December 2025

List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) for week 15 - 19 December 2025

Agfa: DR 800

REF: VR0001207

MHRA reference: 37972568 2025/012/015/601/027

Elekta: Leksell GammaPlan

December 2025

RADIOSURGERY INSTRUMENTS – SOFTWARE

MHRA reference: 37962708 2025/012/012/601/027

Instrumentation Laboratory: HemosIL SynthAFax

18 November 2025

Activated partial thromboplastin

MHRA reference: 38000136 2025/012/016/601/090

12 December 2025

Intracranial pressure monitor

MHRA reference: 38023916 2025/012/004/601/048

Intuitive Surgical: ACCESS PORT KIT,WOUND RETRACTOR

16 December 2025

Laparoscopic multi-instrument access port, single-

Model: 430073 and 430075

MHRA reference: 37985172

Philips: Azurion system

12 December 2025

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

Model: 722063, 722064, 722067, 722068, 722078, 722079, 722221, 722222, 722223, 722224, 722225, 722226, 722227, 722228, 722280 ,722281, 722282

MHRA reference: 37984672 2025/012/016/601/111

SYSMEX CORPORATION: TS-10 Automated Tube Sorted

15 December 2025

MHRA reference: 38002838 2025/012/015/601/096

Zimmer Surgical: Zimmer Air Dermatome and Zimmer Dermatome AN

18 December 2025

Dermatome Handpiece, Pneumatic

Model: 00-8801-001-00; 88710100

MHRA reference: 38008530 2025/012/018/601/074

