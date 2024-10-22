Field Safety Notices: 14 to 18 October 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 14 to 18 October 2024.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Advanced Medical Solutions Ltd: Wound care dressings

11 October 2024

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 32933608   2024/010/001/601/111

Baxter Medical Systems: TruSystem 7000 Surgical Table

10 October 2024

Universal operating table, electromechanical

Product Code: 1604786, 1604788, 1723633, 1841046, 1841048, 1841049, 1841050, 1841082, 1841083, 2065385, 2065386

Serial Numbers: All

MHRA reference: 32895251 – Letter   2024/010/009/601/046

MHRA reference: 32895251 – Health care provider

Beckman Coulter: Access TSH (3rd IS) 2x200 DET

29 August 2024

Reagent Packs

Model: C28643, LOT number: 339117, 338724, 439341, 338367, 338057, 234251

MHRA reference: 31739277   2024/008/030/601/019

MHRA reference: 31739277 – Vigilance response form

Biotype: Mentype® AMLplexQS PCR Amplification Kit

27 September 2024

In-vitro-Diagnostic Medical Device (IVDD)

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 32904688   2024/010/011/601/026

MHRA reference: 32904688 – Instructions for Use

Boston Scientific Ltd: POLARx & POLARx FIT Cryoablation Balloon Catheters

10 October 2024

Cardiac Cryosurgical System Catheter

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 32895054   2024/010/010/601/081

Cook Medical: Approach® CTO Micro Wire Guides, Approach® Hydro ST Micro Wire Guides

2 October 2024

Peripheral vascular guidewire, manual

Model: Refer to Attachment 1 - Product Information Table

MHRA reference: 32926469   - FSN

MHRA reference: 32926469   - Attachment 1. Product Information

MHRA reference: 32926469   - Customer reply form

MHRA reference: 32926469   - Distributor/Importer reply form

FujiFilm: Synapse PACS Software

11 September 2024

Radiological PACS software

Software version: 7.1.x, 7.2.x, 7.3.0.x

MHRA reference: 31814714   2024/009/006/601/046

Medtronic Limited: MiniMedTM 600 series and 700 series pump systems

October 2024

Micro infusion pumps

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 32961348 - Health care professional  2024/010/016/601/032

MHRA reference: 32961348 - Distributor letter

MHRA reference: 32961348 - Diabetes Community member

Permobil/Panthera AB: Carbon fiber side guards with untrimmed edge

Side Guards

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 32924390   2024/010/007/601/054

Unimax Medical Systems: Detachable EndoRetrieval Pouch

18 September 2024

Tissue extraction bag

Model: SB936; SB979

MHRA reference: 32971191 

MHRA reference: 32971191 - Customer reply form

