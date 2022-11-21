Field Safety Notices: 14 to 18 November 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Arrow International: Arrow AutoCAT Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Series; AC3™ Series IABP System

November 2022

Cardiac Assist Pumps

MHRA reference: 2022/011/017/599/009

Arthrex: Small Joint OATS® Set Autograft Diameter 8 / 6 mm

R532

Surgical Instruments, Non Articulated Cutting

MHRA reference: 2022/011/014/701/020

Convatec: AQUACEL FOAM ADH Ag 10X10CM(1X10) REF 420681

TW1582761

Basic Dressings, Absorbents, Swabs, Procedure Packs

MHRA reference: 2022/011/016/599/011

Cordis: Angiographic Catheter Extensions

07 November 2022

Vascular Cannula And Catheters

MHRA reference: 2022/011/012/701/002

Exactech: Acetabular Liners for Novation, Acumatch & MCS Sys

04 October 2022

Joint Prosthesis, Hip

MHRA reference: 2022/010/010/611/006

Nuffield Health: HSSU Wetherby

21 October 2022

Surgical devices, non-powered

MHRA reference: 2022/011/014/596/001

PETER-BREHM: Anchoring stem with distale interlocking

R-20220803-1

Joint Prosthesis, Hip

MHRA reference: 2022/011/015/701/053

Regen Lab: A-CP-Kit-3, A-CP-Kit-3 (20ml), RegenACR-C Plus, RegenACR-C Extra, RegenKit-BCT-1, RegenKit-BCT-2 Plus, RegenKit-BCT-3, RegenKit-BCT-T

29 September 2022

Storage & Collection Devices

MHRA reference: 2022/010/031/599/011

Roche: VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay

SBN-PathologyLab2022-006

IVDs, Clinical Chemistry

MHRA reference: 2022/011/011/701/055