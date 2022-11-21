Field Safety Notices: 14 to 18 November 2022
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 14 to 18 November 2022
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Arrow International: Arrow AutoCAT Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Series; AC3™ Series IABP System
November 2022
Cardiac Assist Pumps
MHRA reference: 2022/011/017/599/009
Arthrex: Small Joint OATS® Set Autograft Diameter 8 / 6 mm
R532
Surgical Instruments, Non Articulated Cutting
MHRA reference: 2022/011/014/701/020
Convatec: AQUACEL FOAM ADH Ag 10X10CM(1X10) REF 420681
TW1582761
Basic Dressings, Absorbents, Swabs, Procedure Packs
MHRA reference: 2022/011/016/599/011
Cordis: Angiographic Catheter Extensions
07 November 2022
Vascular Cannula And Catheters
MHRA reference: 2022/011/012/701/002
Exactech: Acetabular Liners for Novation, Acumatch & MCS Sys
04 October 2022
Joint Prosthesis, Hip
MHRA reference: 2022/010/010/611/006
Nuffield Health: HSSU Wetherby
21 October 2022
Surgical devices, non-powered
MHRA reference: 2022/011/014/596/001
PETER-BREHM: Anchoring stem with distale interlocking
R-20220803-1
Joint Prosthesis, Hip
MHRA reference: 2022/011/015/701/053
Regen Lab: A-CP-Kit-3, A-CP-Kit-3 (20ml), RegenACR-C Plus, RegenACR-C Extra, RegenKit-BCT-1, RegenKit-BCT-2 Plus, RegenKit-BCT-3, RegenKit-BCT-T
29 September 2022
Storage & Collection Devices
MHRA reference: 2022/010/031/599/011
Roche: VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay
SBN-PathologyLab2022-006
IVDs, Clinical Chemistry
MHRA reference: 2022/011/011/701/055