Field Safety Notices: 14 to 18 March 2022
List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 14 to 18 March 2022.
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
The MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View the latest FSNs
View FSNs since November 2014.
FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Boston Scientific: EXALT Model D Single-Use Duodenoscope
03 March 2022
Endoscopes, flexible
MHRA reference: 2022/003/011/291/001
GE Healthcare: MR systems with Twinspeed
60984
Magnetic resonance, equipment & accessories
MHRA reference: 2022/003/008/701/059
LeMaitre: XenoSure Biologic Patch
02 March 2022
Implants, non active, surgical vascular grafts & patches
MHRA reference: 2022/003/003/601/004
Medline: Extremity Pack
10 March 2022
Surgical drapes, gowns, masks
MHRA reference: 2022/003/016/291/006
Merit Medical: Access-9 and AccessPLUS Hemostasis Valves
04 March 2022
Vascular cannula and catheters
MHRA reference: 2022/003/016/291/003
Pennine: Custom Procedure
10 March 2022
Vascular cannula and catheters
MHRA reference: 2022/003/014/701/042
Qiagen: NeuMoDx HIV-1 & HCV Quant Test Strips
March 2022
IVDs, viral microbiology
MHRA reference: 2022/003/016/291/007
Stryker: 1688 Camera Control Unit (CCU)
February 2022
Endoscopes, televisual systems
MHRA reference: 2022/002/022/291/001
Zimmer Biomet: ALPS; DVR; Juggerloc; SnapShot
04 March 2022
Various devices affected
MHRA reference: 2022/003/015/291/006