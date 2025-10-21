Field Safety Notices: 13 to 17 October 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 13 to 17 October 2025.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott: CentriMag Blood Pump

October 2025 FA-Q325-HF-2

Cardiopulmonary bypass system centrifugal pump

Model: 201-90010, CMAEK01

MHRA reference: 37370240 2025/010/015/601/030

Abbott: HeartMate II and HeartMate3 System Controllers

October 2025

Heart Ventricle Prosthesis

Model: 106017, 106524INT, 106531INT, 106531LF2

MHRA reference: 37369973 2025/010/015/601/020

GE Medical Systems: CARESCAPE Central Station

FMI 36167

Centralized Patient Monitor

MHRA reference: 37309225 2025/009/026/601/086

Gyrus: ShockPulse Lithotripsy Transducer, ShockPulse-SE Lithotripsy System

20 October 2025

Pneumatic/ultrasonic lithotripsy system, Ultrasonic lithotripsy system probe, reusable
Model: SPL-T, SPL-SR

MHRA reference: 37338652 2025/010/013/601/080

ICU Medical: CADD-Solis Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

16 October 2025

Bedside infusion pump, single-channel

Model: CADD-Solis VIP

MHRA reference: 37337852 2025/010/013/601/015

Implant Restorations: G7 Acetabular System

13 October 2025

Non-constrained polyethylene acetabular liner

Model: 110031012; 110031013

MHRA reference: 37344143 2025/010/013/601/077

Intuitive Surgical: da Vinci Xi and da Vinci X Surgical System

ISIFA2022-14-C

Robotic Surgical System

Model: IS4000 Surgical System; IS4200 Surgical System

MHRA reference: 37384311

Masimo: RAd-G Pulse Oximeter

25 August 2025

Pulse oximeter

MHRA reference: 37349813 2024/003/027/601/025

Osatu S.Coop: REANIBEX300, REANIBEX500/BEXEN CARDIO/OSATU S.COOP

06 October 2025

47910-External Defibrillator;17882-Monitor Defi.

MHRA reference: 37338804

Recordati: Caphosol

24 June 2025

artificial saliva

MHRA reference: 37313485 2025/006/002/601/030

Sectra: Sectra Core

DOC-LHEN-DMBC9R-1.0Description

MHRA reference: 37354032 2025/010/014/601/020

Siemens: 3 Tesla MRI system

12 August 2025

FSN MR041/25/S

MRI system, full body

MHRA reference: 37328410 2025/010/008/601/001

THOR Photomedicine: NovoTHOR and NovoTHOR XL

001FSCA25

Phototherapy unit, red light, line-powered

Model: S2188 and S2190

MHRA reference: 37332923 2025/008/012/601/067

