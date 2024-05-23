Field Safety Notices: 13 to 17 May 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 13 to 17 May 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
GE Healthcare: Centricity High Acuity Anesthesia / Critical Care
Ref. # 38012
Patient health record information system
MHRA reference: 30472239
Invacare: I-Transia Ceiling Hoist
16 May 2024
Model: I-Transia
MHRA reference: 30473639
NIHON KOHDEN: Life Scope Patient Monitoring Devices
13 May 2024
Single-patient physiologic monitoring system
Model: BSM-1763
MHRA reference: 30472262
Philips: MobileDiagnost wDR
13 May 2024
Mobile basic diagnostic x-ray system, digital
Model: 712007, 712006, 712004, 712002, 712005, 9890-010-89522
MHRA reference: 30469825
Philips: Achieva 1.5T, Achieva 1.5T Conversion, Achieva 1.5
19 April 2024
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit
Model: 781343 781296 781346 781283 781178 781345 781344 781278 781277 781177 781477 781479 781253 782116 782148 782117 782143 782140 782115 782101 781396 781341 781315 781262 781261 781347 782103 781377 781342 782105 781271 782139 782133 782108 781359 782138 782109 781356 781358 882380 781295 781474 782152 782110 781483 781439 781440 781350 782146 782112 781260 782145 782129 782113 781270 782118 781361 782127
MHRA reference: 30471132
Philips: Trilogy EVO/ Trilogy Evo O2/ Trilogy EV300
26 February 2024
Portable electric ventilator
MHRA reference: 30475739
RRR Manufacturing Pty: CellAED Automated External Defibrillator
16 May 2024
Model: CellAED 100-2.2-094
MHRA reference: 30556731
Smith & Nephew: REAL INTELLIGENCE CORI
07 May 2024
Robotic surgical system
MHRA reference: 30455955
TSC-UK: Fluido Trauma set Sterile
24 April 2024
Radiation/fluidwarmer intravenous set
Model: 671500
MHRA reference: 30467829