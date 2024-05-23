Field Safety Notices: 13 to 17 May 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 13 to 17 May 2024.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

GE Healthcare: Centricity High Acuity Anesthesia / Critical Care  

Ref. # 38012

Patient health record information system   

MHRA reference: 30472239    

Invacare: I-Transia Ceiling Hoist 

16 May 2024 

Model: I-Transia  

MHRA reference: 30473639    

NIHON KOHDEN: Life Scope Patient Monitoring Devices  

13 May 2024

Single-patient physiologic monitoring system  

Model: BSM-1763 

MHRA reference: 30472262    

Philips: MobileDiagnost wDR  

13 May 2024

Mobile basic diagnostic x-ray system, digital  

Model: 712007, 712006, 712004, 712002, 712005, 9890-010-89522   

MHRA reference: 30469825     

Philips: Achieva 1.5T, Achieva 1.5T Conversion, Achieva 1.5 

19 April 2024

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit  

Model: 781343 781296 781346 781283 781178 781345 781344 781278 781277 781177 781477 781479 781253 782116 782148 782117 782143 782140 782115 782101 781396 781341 781315 781262 781261 781347 782103 781377 781342 782105 781271 782139 782133 782108 781359 782138 782109 781356 781358 882380 781295 781474 782152 782110 781483 781439 781440 781350 782146 782112 781260 782145 782129 782113 781270 782118 781361 782127  

MHRA reference: 30471132    

Philips: Trilogy EVO/ Trilogy Evo O2/ Trilogy EV300  

26 February 2024 

Portable electric ventilator  

MHRA reference: 30475739 

RRR Manufacturing Pty: CellAED Automated External Defibrillator

16 May 2024

Model: CellAED 100-2.2-094  

MHRA reference: 30556731        

Smith & Nephew: REAL INTELLIGENCE CORI  

07 May 2024

Robotic surgical system   

MHRA reference: 30455955    

TSC-UK: Fluido Trauma set Sterile

24 April 2024

Radiation/fluidwarmer intravenous set 

Model: 671500 

MHRA reference: 30467829

