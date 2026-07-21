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Field Safety Notices: 13 to 17 July 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 13 to 17 July 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published:
21 July 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
21 July 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

GE Healthcare: MAC VU360 Resting ECG Analysis System

Ref 30123

Electrocardiograph, professional, multichannel

MHRA reference: 40226313 2026/007/016/601/087

Kayserbetten: Paediatric care beds

10 July 2026

Model: Olaf, Mascot, Escot (Emma and Ida), standard Emma, Ida Including specials of these beds

MHRA reference: 40164811 2026/006/029/601/030

Medcaptain: Disposable Infusion Set

01 July 2026

Model: A211M /A211M1F /A211M5F1/A311M/A311M021F/A212

MHRA reference: 40179552 2026/007/013/601/011

Medtronic: Sphere-360 Catheter

July 2026 FA1586

Model: AFR-00012

MHRA reference: 40194215 2026/007/014/601/041

Philips: Philips Allura Systems

03 July 2026

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

Model: Allura Xper FD10 722026, Allura Xper FD10/10 722027, Allura Xper FD20 722028, Allura Xper FD20/10 722029, Allura Xper FD20 OR Table 722035, Allura Xper FD20/20 722038, Allura Xper FD20/20 OR Table 722039, Allura Xper FD20/15 722058

MHRA reference: 40234701 2026/007/001/601/062

Philips: Cardiac Workstation 5000,Cardiac Workstation 7000

29 July 2026

Model: 860439,860441

MHRA reference: 40197672 2026/007/002/601/095

RaySearch Laboratories: RayCare

10 July 2026

MHRA reference: 40166272 2026/007/010/601/122

Siemens Healthcare: Atellica C H Urine Albumin (UAlb)

July 2026

Albumin IVD, kit, nephelometry/turbidimetry

MHRA reference: 40165746 2026/007/002/601/067

STAAR Surgical: Brand

04 June 2026

ICL/TICL Calculator/IOD Software

MHRA reference: 40183060 2026/005/006/601/165

Updates to this page

Published 21 July 2026
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