Field Safety Notices: 13 to 17 July 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 13 to 17 July 2026.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
GE Healthcare: MAC VU360 Resting ECG Analysis System
Ref 30123
Electrocardiograph, professional, multichannel
MHRA reference: 40226313 2026/007/016/601/087
Kayserbetten: Paediatric care beds
10 July 2026
Model: Olaf, Mascot, Escot (Emma and Ida), standard Emma, Ida Including specials of these beds
MHRA reference: 40164811 2026/006/029/601/030
Medcaptain: Disposable Infusion Set
01 July 2026
Model: A211M /A211M1F /A211M5F1/A311M/A311M021F/A212
MHRA reference: 40179552 2026/007/013/601/011
Medtronic: Sphere-360 Catheter
July 2026 FA1586
Model: AFR-00012
MHRA reference: 40194215 2026/007/014/601/041
Philips: Philips Allura Systems
03 July 2026
Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital
Model: Allura Xper FD10 722026, Allura Xper FD10/10 722027, Allura Xper FD20 722028, Allura Xper FD20/10 722029, Allura Xper FD20 OR Table 722035, Allura Xper FD20/20 722038, Allura Xper FD20/20 OR Table 722039, Allura Xper FD20/15 722058
MHRA reference: 40234701 2026/007/001/601/062
Philips: Cardiac Workstation 5000,Cardiac Workstation 7000
29 July 2026
Model: 860439,860441
MHRA reference: 40197672 2026/007/002/601/095
RaySearch Laboratories: RayCare
10 July 2026
MHRA reference: 40166272 2026/007/010/601/122
Siemens Healthcare: Atellica C H Urine Albumin (UAlb)
July 2026
Albumin IVD, kit, nephelometry/turbidimetry
MHRA reference: 40165746 2026/007/002/601/067
STAAR Surgical: Brand
04 June 2026
ICL/TICL Calculator/IOD Software
MHRA reference: 40183060 2026/005/006/601/165