Field Safety Notices: 13 to 17 January 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 13 to 17 January 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
21 January 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
25 January 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Baxter: Braun Pro 6000

26 June 2024

Infrared patient thermometer, ear

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34454081   2024/006/026/601/029

Baxter: Control-A-Flo Solution Administration Set with Needle Y-site

14th January 2025

FLOW REGULATOR SET

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34440212   2025/001/014/601/029

Illumina: NovaSeq 6000Dx Instrument including DRAGEN Server and Illumina DRAGEN Server for NextSeq 550Dx

16 January 2025

Nucleic acid sequence analyser IVD, NGS

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34465698   2025/001/015/601/035

Kirwan: Disposable Bipolar Pencil 25GA Straight

19th November 2024

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34429079   2024/011/019/601/046

Loewenstein Medical: Elisa 300, Elisa 500, Elisa 600, Elisa 800VIT

07.01.2025

Critical Care Ventilator

Software update

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34440538   BfArM xxxxx/24

Medline: Electrosurgical Electrode - UPDATED FSN

09 January 2025

FSN 24-02

Update to FSN issued in April 2024 – MHRA ref 29296734

Additional lot numbers are impacted by this new recall

Model: see Annex 1

MHRA reference: 34402496   2024/004/018/601/041

Medtronic: Percept™ PC Implantable Neurostimulator (INS) Model B35200 Unable to be Interrogated – UPDATED FSN

January 2025

Software Update

Medtronic Reference: FA1231

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34458244   2022/004/001/291/004

Medtronic: Percept™ PC Model B35200 Implantable Neurostimulator (INS) – UPDATED FSN

January 2025

INS Failure After Cardioversion - Software Update

Medtronic Reference: FA1206

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34458194   2021/010/015/579/002

Philips: Azurion and Allura Xper series – Follow up FSN

15 November 2024

Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System

Follow up to FSN issued in June 2023 - MHRA ref. 5303178

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34417413   2023/006/008/601/030

Philips: Achieva 1.5T, Achieva 1.5T Conversion, Achieva 1.5

01 October 2024

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34453566   2024/004/026/601/037

Philips: Tack Endovascular System

January 2025

Multiple peripheral artery stent, bare metal

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34425077   2025/001/013/601/032

Vygon: LIFECATH PICC+MST DOUBLE 4.5FG B10

10.01.2025

Catheters, Central Venous, Peripherally Inserted

Batch/LOT: 101024GT

MHRA reference: 34424440   2025/001/013/601/053

Zimmer Biomet: Optipac® Vacuum mixing system

16 January 2025

Orthopaedic cement, antimicrobial

Model: Refer to FSN Attachment 2 - Affected Product List

MHRA reference: 34467376   2025/001/016/601/099

Updates to this page

Published 21 January 2025
Contents