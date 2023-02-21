Field Safety Notices: 13 to 17 February 2023
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 13 to 17 February 2023
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
B Braun: INF.SP.LINE,TRANS,PVC,LL,250CM-EU
10 January 2023
MHRA reference: 5065106
CareDx: Olerup SSP HLA-A-low
15 February 2023
MHRA reference: 5058158
Cook Medical: MINC+ Benchtop Incubator
03 February 2023
Model: K-MINC-2000
MHRA reference: 5056548
CU Medical Systems: iPAD
25 January 2023
Model: CU-SP1, CU-SP1 AUTO
MHRA reference: 5038245
DiaSource: Chromogranin A RIA
09 February 2023
MHRA reference: 5079270
Euromi: NLF system kit
EN7-D-003 - 001 - NLF232FE11
Model: NLF 2
MHRA reference: 5056651
Medtronic: Monopolar Curved Shears
February 2023
Model: MRASI0001
MHRA reference: 5080174
Phoenix: Volumed Set
15 December 2022
MHRA reference: 5050330