Field Safety Notices: 13 to 17 February 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

B Braun: INF.SP.LINE,TRANS,PVC,LL,250CM-EU

10 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5065106

CareDx: Olerup SSP HLA-A-low

15 February 2023

MHRA reference: 5058158

Cook Medical: MINC+ Benchtop Incubator

03 February 2023

Model: K-MINC-2000

MHRA reference: 5056548

CU Medical Systems: iPAD

25 January 2023

Model: CU-SP1, CU-SP1 AUTO

MHRA reference: 5038245

DiaSource: Chromogranin A RIA

09 February 2023

MHRA reference: 5079270

Euromi: NLF system kit

EN7-D-003 - 001 - NLF232FE11

Model: NLF 2

MHRA reference: 5056651

Medtronic: Monopolar Curved Shears

February 2023

Model: MRASI0001

MHRA reference: 5080174

Phoenix: Volumed Set

15 December 2022

MHRA reference: 5050330