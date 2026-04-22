Field Safety Notices: 13 to 17 April 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 13 to 17 April 2026.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Biosense Webster: Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Bi-Direction
09 March 2026
Cardiac irreversible electroporation system catheter
MHRA reference: 39153929 2026/003/017/601/006
Dexcom: G7 iOS CGM App and Dexcom ONE+ iOS CGM App
Ref FAS-SD-26-001
Percutaneous glucose monitoring system
MHRA reference: 39204335 2026/003/026/601/111 G7 iOS CGM App FSN
MHRA reference: 39204335 2026/003/026/601/111ONE+ iOS CGM App FSN
Getinge: Stericool Sterilant Agent, ST240
April 2026
Hydrogen peroxide device sterilant
MHRA reference: 39191143 2026/004/003/601/033
The Binding Site Group Limited: EXENT Analyser
14 April 2026
MHRA reference: 39193589 2026/004/006/601/007
Zimmer: Disposable Mixing Bowls with Spatula
14 April 2026
MHRA reference: 39179696 2026/004/014/601/076