Field Safety Notices: 13 to 17 April 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 13 to 17 April 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
22 April 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
21 April 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Biosense Webster: Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Bi-Direction

09 March 2026

Cardiac irreversible electroporation system catheter

MHRA reference: 39153929 2026/003/017/601/006

Dexcom:  G7 iOS CGM App and Dexcom ONE+ iOS CGM App

Ref FAS-SD-26-001

Percutaneous glucose monitoring system

MHRA reference: 39204335 2026/003/026/601/111 G7 iOS CGM App FSN

MHRA reference: 39204335 2026/003/026/601/111ONE+ iOS CGM App FSN

Getinge: Stericool Sterilant Agent, ST240

April 2026

Hydrogen peroxide device sterilant

MHRA reference: 39191143 2026/004/003/601/033

The Binding Site Group Limited: EXENT Analyser

14 April 2026

MHRA reference: 39193589 2026/004/006/601/007

Zimmer: Disposable Mixing Bowls with Spatula

14 April 2026

MHRA reference: 39179696 2026/004/014/601/076

Updates to this page

Published 22 April 2026
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