Field Safety Notices - 13 July to 17 July 2020

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

AD-TECH

11 June 2019

Implants, active, leads, neuro

Model: Electrode, cortical; Electrode, depth; Anchor Bolt

MHRA reference: 2020/005/016/601/003

Becton Dickinson: BD MAX™ SARS-CoV-2 Reagents

10 July 2020

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR test

MHRA reference: 2020/007/010/291/005

Cook Medical: Dawson-Mueller Drainage Catheter

02 January 2020

Wound drains

MHRA reference: 2019/012/024/487/005

Hemoteq AG: Ranger™ and Ranger™ SL OTW Paclitaxel-Coated PTA B

92489879-FA

Vascular cannula and catheters

MHRA reference: 2020/007/010/291/003

Medtronic: GuardianTM Connect Application

July 2020 FA922

Software as a medical device (SaMD)

MHRA reference: 2020/007/015/487/017

Medtronic: HeartWare™ HVAD™ System

July 2020

Implantable ventricular assist devices

Model: Controller - 1400, 1401, 1403, 1407, 1420 DC Adapter - 1435, 1440 AC Adapter - 1425, 1430 Battery Pack – 1650

MHRA reference: 2018/005/008/228/001

Medtronic: SynchroMed II Clinician Programmer Application

July 2020 FA921

Implants, active, infusion pumps

Model: A810

MHRA reference: 2020/007/015/487/010

Olympus: Single Use Guide Sheath Kit

13 July 2020

Surgical instruments, minimal access

Model: K-401 & K-402

MHRA reference: 2020/007/013/487/008

Ossur hf: J-Tong

July 2020

Osteosynthesis, external fixators

Model: JT-100, JT-110, JT-115, JT-200, JT-210, JT-215, JT-400

MHRA reference: 2020/007/010/291/001

Össur: Thomas Splint

July 2020

Orthoses

Model: TS1, TS2, TSH1, TSH2, TSH3, TSH4, TSH5, TSH6, TSNPA, TSNPP, TSP1, TSP2, TSSP1, TSSP2

MHRA reference: 2020/007/010/291/002

Siemens Healthcare: Cios Alpha & Cios Spin

July 2020

X Ray, fluoroscopy systems

MHRA reference: 2020/007/014/601/002

TeDan Surgical Innovations: PHANTOM CS DISTRACTION SCREW, 14 MM, STERILE, 5/BOX

25 June 2020

Osteosynthesis, bone screws

Model: DS‐0014

MHRA reference: 2020/007/007/291/001