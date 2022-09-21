Field Safety Notices: 12 to 16 September 2022
Summary List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 12 to 16 September 2022
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Abbott: see attached Field Safety Notice
08 September 2022
Implants, Non Active, Cardiovascular Heart Valves
Model: All model numbers
MHRA reference: 2022/009/008/701/104
Abbott: Alinity hq Analyzer and**
09 September 2022
IVDs, Haematology
MHRA reference: 2022/009/012/701/009
Abbott: Assurity, Endurity
July 2022
Implants, Active, Pacemakers
MHRA reference: 2022/007/021/596/003
Baxter: Starling Monitor, Starling Monitor SV, Starling Monitor with SPO2 CMMST5, CMMST5S, CMM-ST5S
15 September 2022
Monitors, Patient
MHRA reference: 2022/009/014/596/003
Gelita Medical: TUFT-IT
08 September 2022
Haemostatic Agents
MHRA reference: 2022/009/014/596/002
Johnson & Johnson Vision: Veritas Advanced Infusion Packs
13 September 2022
Phacoemulsification / Vitrectomy Systems
MHRA reference: 2022/009/014/596/001
Lisclare: MySling
25 August 2022
Hoists and Slings
Model: 2510006
MHRA reference: 2022/009/012/601/508
Philips: MR Patient Care Portal 5000
September 2022
Monitors, Patient
Model: 453564792561
MHRA reference: 2022/009/016/599/008
Tandem Diabetes Care: t:slim X2 Insulin Pump
September 2022
Infusion Systems