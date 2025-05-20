Field Safety Notices: 12 to 16 May 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 12 to 16 May 2025.

Cook Incorporated: Cook Beacon® Tip 5.0 Fr Angiographic Catheter

13 May 2025

FSN & FSCA Ref: 2025FA0003

Angiographic catheter, single-use

Model: Refer to Attachment 1 – Product Information Table

MHRA reference: 35554112   Attachment 1 – Product Information Table

MHRA reference: 35554112   Customer reply form

MHRA reference: 35554112   FSN 2025/005/012/601/068

Copan Italia S.p.A.: BD BBL™ CultureSwab™ EZ Collection & Transport System

2 May 2025

FSN Ref: FSN-2025-0001

Model: 220144

MHRA reference: 35565678   Appendix 1 -  2025/005/013/601/060   

MHRA reference: 35565678   FSN 

GE Healthcare: MUSE 5 systems

GE HealthCare Ref. # 30116

Cardiology information system application software

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35541456   2025/005/009/601/087

Löwenstein Medical SE: Leoni plus transport

8 May 2025

FSCA2025015

Baby Ventilator

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35543098   2025/005/009/601/027

Medtronic, Inc: Non-Implanted Medtronic Azure™ S DR Implantable Pulse Generators (IPGs)

April 2025

Medtronic Reference: FA1490

Model: W3DR01, GTIN 00763000956004

Serial Number: RNJ108800G, RNJ108808G, RNJ108810G

MHRA reference: 35531854   Customer Contact Record

MHRA reference: 35531854   FSN   - 2025/004/007/601/088

NHSBT Reagents: Copper Sulphate Solution for Blood Donor Haemoglobin Screening

13 May 2025

FSN Ref: QI44365

HAEMOGLOBIN (HB)

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35565448   2025/005/009/601/063

Peter Brehm GmbH: Impactor, iliac peg - MRS-TITAN Maximum

19 May 2025

FSCA-20250502

Prosthesis implantation instrument, orthopaedic

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35599227   2025/005/015/601/064

Rocamed France: Endoflow II - Irrigation and Warming System

FSN Ref: FSN Endoflow CP22

‘Instruction for use’ reinforcement

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35595209   2025/005/015/601/096

SHAOXING YIBON MEDICAL CO., LTD.: Cup

10 April 2025

Rev 1: September 2018

Medical container or receiver, for washing or holding liquid, instruments, dressings..

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35558903   2025/002/025/601/001

