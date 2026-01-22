Field Safety Notices: 12 to 16 January 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 12 to 16 January 2026.
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Abaxis: Piccolo Xpress Chemistry Analyzer
REF: 3006510
Clinical chemistry analyser
Model: 1100-1001
MHRA reference: 38210770 2025/012/022/601/058
Bard: Hickman/ Broviac Central Venous Catheters
13 January 2026
Centrally-inserted central venous catheter
MHRA reference: 38161948 2025/012/019/601/106
bioMérieux: VITEK 2 AST Test Kit
15 January 2026
General-microorganism antimicrobial susceptibility
MHRA reference: 38200339 2026/001/013/601/022
EVER Neuro Pharma: EVER Pharma D-mine Pump Reservoir
25 November 2025
MHRA reference: 38164857 2025/011/026/601/038
Fysicon: DataLinQ (MDR Class I)
09 December 2025
Cardiology information system
Model: DataLinQ 2PAD
MHRA reference: 38185689
Gambro: Prismaflex Sets
12 January 2026
Haemofilter, Apheresis filter
MHRA reference: 38184515 2026/001/009/601/014
Hamilton Medical: HAMILTON-C2
13 January 2026
Neonatal/adult intensive-care ventilator
MHRA reference: 38217449 2026/001/015/601/061
ICU Medical: Tego
15 January 2026
Haemodialysis tubing valve-connector
Model: D1000
MHRA reference: 38183507 2026/001/012/601/013
Klaxon Mobility: Klick
REF: FSCA-01-2025
Wheelchair electric-motor-driven propulsion system
MHRA reference: 38216973 2026/001/015/601/021
Lifeaz: Clark
December 2025
MHRA reference: 38175265 2026/001/008/601/064
Medline: sterile surgical drapes and sterile surgical gowns
REF: FSN-26/01
MHRA reference: 38208808 2026/001/014/601/039
Olympus: Outer sheath, 22.5 Fr.
21 January 2026
Cystoscopes, Rigid
Model: WA22810A
MHRA reference: 38217024 2026/001/015/601/041
Roche Diagnostics: cobas c 703 analytical unit
09 December 2025
Multiple clinical chemistry analyser IVD, laborat
Model: 09502971001
MHRA reference: 38210828 2025/012/009/601/088
Roche Diagnostics: cobas HbA1c Test Gen. 2
23 December 2025
Glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) IVD, reagent
MHRA reference: 38197756 2025/012/023/601/093
Waldemar Link: Connection component; Knee Joint component
12 January 2026
Rotating hinged total knee prosthesis
Model: 15-0027/11, 15-0027/12, 15-0027/15, 15-0027/16, 15-2835/12, 15-2836/11, 15-8030/12, 15-8521/09, 15-8521/11, 15-8521/15, 16-2840/02, 16-2840/05, 16-2840/07, 11C010360 313-09079
MHRA reference: 38197444 2026/001/013/601/055