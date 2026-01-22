Field Safety Notices: 12 to 16 January 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 12 to 16 January 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
22 January 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
20 January 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abaxis: Piccolo Xpress Chemistry Analyzer

REF: 3006510

Clinical chemistry analyser

Model: 1100-1001

MHRA reference: 38210770 2025/012/022/601/058

Bard: Hickman/ Broviac Central Venous Catheters

13 January 2026

Centrally-inserted central venous catheter

MHRA reference: 38161948 2025/012/019/601/106

bioMérieux: VITEK 2 AST Test Kit

15 January 2026

General-microorganism antimicrobial susceptibility

MHRA reference: 38200339 2026/001/013/601/022

EVER Neuro Pharma: EVER Pharma D-mine Pump Reservoir

25 November 2025

MHRA reference: 38164857 2025/011/026/601/038

Fysicon: DataLinQ (MDR Class I)

09 December 2025

Cardiology information system

Model: DataLinQ 2PAD

MHRA reference: 38185689

Gambro: Prismaflex Sets

12 January 2026

Haemofilter, Apheresis filter

MHRA reference: 38184515 2026/001/009/601/014

Hamilton Medical: HAMILTON-C2

13 January 2026

Neonatal/adult intensive-care ventilator

MHRA reference: 38217449 2026/001/015/601/061

ICU Medical: Tego

15 January 2026

Haemodialysis tubing valve-connector

Model: D1000

MHRA reference: 38183507 2026/001/012/601/013

Klaxon Mobility: Klick

REF: FSCA-01-2025

Wheelchair electric-motor-driven propulsion system

MHRA reference: 38216973 2026/001/015/601/021

Lifeaz: Clark

December 2025

MHRA reference: 38175265 2026/001/008/601/064

Medline: sterile surgical drapes and sterile surgical gowns

REF: FSN-26/01

MHRA reference: 38208808 2026/001/014/601/039

Olympus: Outer sheath, 22.5 Fr.

21 January 2026

Cystoscopes, Rigid

Model: WA22810A

MHRA reference: 38217024 2026/001/015/601/041

Roche Diagnostics: cobas c 703 analytical unit

09 December 2025

Multiple clinical chemistry analyser IVD, laborat

Model: 09502971001

MHRA reference: 38210828 2025/012/009/601/088

Roche Diagnostics: cobas HbA1c Test Gen. 2

23 December 2025

Glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) IVD, reagent

MHRA reference: 38197756 2025/012/023/601/093

12 January 2026

Rotating hinged total knee prosthesis

Model: 15-0027/11, 15-0027/12, 15-0027/15, 15-0027/16, 15-2835/12, 15-2836/11, 15-8030/12, 15-8521/09, 15-8521/11, 15-8521/15, 16-2840/02, 16-2840/05, 16-2840/07, 11C010360 313-09079

MHRA reference: 38197444 2026/001/013/601/055

Updates to this page

Published 22 January 2026
Contents