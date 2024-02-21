Field Safety Notices:12 to 16 February 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 12 to 16 February 2024
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
BD: MAX Enteric Viral Panel-NR
25 January 2024
Multiple Gastrointestinal pathogen nucleic acid
MHRA reference: 27988758
Boston Scientific: POLARSHEATH Steerable Sheath
12 February 2024
Vascular Guide Catheter, Single-Use
Model: M004CRBS3050
MHRA reference: 27987656
CERENOVUS: CEREBASE DA Guide Sheath
02 February 2024
Intravascular Guiding Catheter
Model: GS9070SD, GS9080SD, GS9090SD, GS9095SD
MHRA reference: 27998026
GE Healthcare: EVair medical air compressor, Evair 03
25 January 2024
Compressor, air, transportable
MHRA reference: 27987688
Molnlycke: Emergency Chest Re-opening Pack
23 January 2024
Model: 97039083-00
MHRA reference: 27987669
Olympus: SOLTIVE SuperPulsed Laser System
05 February 2024
General/multiple surgical solid-state laser system
Model: TFL-PLS, TFL-SLS
MHRA reference: 27921908
Stryker: HeartSine samaritan PAD 350P/360P/450P/500P
February 2024
MHRA reference: 27994563
werfen: ACL TOP Family 50 Series and ACL TOP 970 CL
01 February 2024
Laboratory coagulation analyser
MHRA reference: 27993267