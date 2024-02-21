Field Safety Notices:12 to 16 February 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 12 to 16 February 2024

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
21 February 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
20 February 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

BD: MAX Enteric Viral Panel-NR

25 January 2024 

Multiple Gastrointestinal pathogen nucleic acid  

MHRA reference: 27988758    

Boston Scientific: POLARSHEATH Steerable Sheath

12 February 2024

Vascular Guide Catheter, Single-Use 

Model: M004CRBS3050

MHRA reference: 27987656     

CERENOVUS: CEREBASE DA Guide Sheath

02 February 2024

Intravascular Guiding Catheter

Model: GS9070SD, GS9080SD, GS9090SD, GS9095SD

MHRA reference: 27998026   

GE Healthcare: EVair medical air compressor, Evair 03

25 January 2024

Compressor, air, transportable 

MHRA reference: 27987688    

Molnlycke: Emergency Chest Re-opening Pack

23 January 2024

Model: 97039083-00  

MHRA reference: 27987669     

Olympus: SOLTIVE SuperPulsed Laser System

05 February 2024

General/multiple surgical solid-state laser system

Model: TFL-PLS, TFL-SLS

MHRA reference: 27921908

Stryker: HeartSine samaritan PAD 350P/360P/450P/500P

February 2024

MHRA reference: 27994563    

werfen: ACL TOP Family 50 Series and ACL TOP 970 CL  

01 February 2024

Laboratory coagulation analyser  

MHRA reference: 27993267

Published 21 February 2024