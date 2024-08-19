Field Safety Notices: 12 to 16 August 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 12 to 16 August 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
19 August 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
19 August 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abiomed: Impella 5.5; Impella CP® (both with SmartAssist®)

31st July 2024

Intracardiac Circulatory Assist Axial Pump Catheter

Model: 0550-0007; 2000193; 2000154

MHRA reference: 31519559   

BAUERFEIND: Various products of: medical compression stockings

1st July 2024

30877, 36206, 41031, 41065, 41053, 41458, 12101

MHRA reference: 31438788    

BioMérieux : BIOFIRE TORCH & BIOFIRE FILMARRAY 2.0

August 2024

Bloodstream infection-associates microorganism nuc 

Model: FLM2-ASY-0001 & FLM2-ASY-0001-W (FILMARRAY 2.0), HTFA-ASY-0003 & HTFA-ASY-0003-W (TORCH), 423483 & 423483-W (FILMARRAY 2.0 Industry)

MHRA reference: 31502215   

Fresenius Medical Care: stay safe Disinfection Cap

25th September 2023

Vascular catheter protective cap

MHRA reference: 31484966   

Medtronic: MiniMed 640G Insulin Pump, MiniMed 700 SERIES

August 2024

Model: See FSN

MHRA reference: 31448456   

Medtronic: See attached (Multiple)

March 2024

See attached (Multiple)

MHRA reference: 31479215   - Customer acknowledgement form

MHRA reference: 31479215   

Medstrom: Solo

30th August 2023

Basic electric hospital bed

Model: All Solo beds with split side rails

MHRA reference: 31514447    

Philips: Philips Azurion System  

6th August 2024

Stationary general-purpose fluoroscopic x-ray

Model: 722079, 722224

MHRA reference: 31478324  

Smiths Medical: BLUSelect®, BLUgriggs® and BLUperc® Trach products

15th August 2024

Tracheostomy tube, non-reinforced, non-customized

Model: See Affected Products List

MHRA reference: 31481726   

Smith & Nephew: REGENETEN Tendon Anchors

12th August 2024

MHRA reference: 31515143    

Werfen: HemosIL AcuStar ADAMTS13

August 7th 2024

ADAMTS13 activity IVD, kit, chemiluminescent imm  

MHRA reference: 31458079

Updates to this page

Published 19 August 2024