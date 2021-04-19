Field Safety Notices: 12 to 16 April 2021

Summary list of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 12 April to 16 April 2021

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published:
19 April 2021
Alert type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
19 April 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it. MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Arcoma: Intuition, Aceso, Omnera 400T

April 2021

X Ray, general

MHRA reference: 2021/003/023/601/001

Baxter: CWP 800 RO1 220-240V/ 380-415V, CWP 800 RO2 220-240V/ 380-415V, CWP 800 HW 220-240V/ 380-415V

14 April 2021

Dialysis, haemodialysis

Model: 115641, 115642, 115645

MHRA reference: 2021/004/012/487/018

Boston Scientific: POLARSHEATH Steerable Sheath 12F

13 April 2021/ 92688876-FA

Vascular cannula and catheters

Model: M004CRBS3050

MHRA reference: 2021/004/013/291/013

Boston Scientific: VICI VENOUS STENT and VICI RDS Stent Systems

April 2021/92672766-FA

Implants, non-active, peripheral vascular stents

MHRA reference: 2021/004/012/291/004

Boston Scientific: Upsylon Y Mesh Kit with Colpassist

April 2021

Implants, non-active, implantable incontinence and prolapse devices

Model: M0068318220 **

MHRA reference: 2021/004/012/291/003

Cook Medical: Gunther Tulip Vena Cava Filter Retrieval Set

08 April 2021

Implants, non active, vena cava filters

MHRA reference: 2021/004/014/291/004

Drager: Evita V800, Evita V600, Babylog VN800, Babylog VN600

April 2021

Lung ventilators

MHRA reference: 2021/004/014/701/098

HemoSonics: QStat Cartridges

15 March 2021

Coagulation

MHRA reference: 2021/004/015/487/011

Kimal: Procedure Packs

12 April 2021

Surgical devices, non-powered

Model: K90/18, K38026, K39929, DE-K47175, KW-K30904, K26271, K26304/P1, K26285

MHRA reference: 2021/004/012/601/002

Liva Nova: Tubing set, heart-lung bypass

08 April 2021

Infusion & transfusion, heart lung circuits

MHRA reference: 2021/004/009/291/001

April 2021/FA844 Phase V

Implants, active, cardiac programmers and remote monitoring

Model: 2090, 29901

MHRA reference: 2021/004/008/291/001

Medtronic: Azure, Astra IPGs and Percepta, Serena, Solara CRT-Ps

April 2021/FA971

Implants, active, pacemakers

Model: W2DR01; W3DR01; W2SR01; W3SR01; X2DR01; X2SR01; W1TR04, W4TR04; W1TR05, W4TR05; W1TR06, W4TR06 Azure XT DR MRI: W2DR01 (47265) Azure S DR MRI: W3DR01 (47265) Azure XT SR MRI: W2SR01 (47267) Azure S SR MRI: W3SR01 (47267) Astra XT DR MRI: X2DR01 (47265) Astra XT SR MRI: X2SR01 (47267) Percepta CRT-P MRI: W1TR04; Percepta Quad CRT-P MRI: W4TR04 (47263) Serena CRT-P MRI: W1TR05; Serena Quad CRT-P MRI: W4TR05 (47263) Solara CRT-P MRI: W1TR06; Solara Quad CRT-P MRI: W4TR06 (47263)

MHRA reference: 2021/004/008/291/003

April 2021/FA972

Implants, active, cardiac programmers and remote monitoring

Model: 24970A

MHRA reference: 2021/004/008/291/002

MicroPort: SYMPHONY/RHAPSODY

01 April 2021

Implants, active, pacemakers

Model: Symphony DR 2550, Symphony SR 2250, Symphony D 2450, Symphony VDR 2350, Rhapsody DR + 2530, Rhapsody DR 2510, Rhapsody SR 2210, Rhapsody D 2410, Rhapsody S 2130

MHRA reference: 2021/004/013/291/001

Optimed: Cemento Mini Set for Cemento-MP

06 April 2021

Bone cement and tools

Model: 1382-0100

MHRA reference: 2021/004/012/701/014

Prevor: DIPHOTERINE and HEXAFLUORINE

19 March 2021

Detergents

Model: DAP

MHRA reference: 2021/004/002/701/007

QIAGEN 100500: NeuMoDx Saliva Collection Kit

100500

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2021/004/014/701/116

Richard Wolf: LASER FIBER DISPOSABLE and REUSABLE

01 April 2021

Therapy, lasers

Model: 87501200, 87501272, 87501550, 87501800, 875011000

MHRA reference: 2021/004/013/291/012

Roche: IRON 2

April 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2021/004/013/291/011

Siemens Healthineers: Artis zee ceiling

March 2021/AX008/20/S, AX011/20/S

X Ray, fluoroscopy systems

MHRA reference: 2021/004/001/601/023

Siemens Healthineers: ARTIS icono/ pheno systems with software VE20C

March 2021/AX023/21/S

X Ray, fluoroscopy systems

MHRA reference: 2021/003/024/601/002

Siemens Healthineers: AXIOM Artis / Artis zee / Artis Q / Artis Q.zen

March 2021/AX068/20/S

X Ray, fluoroscopy systems

MHRA reference: 2021/004/001/601/024

Smith & Nephew: OXINIUM 12/14 TAPER FEMORAL HEAD

08 April 2021

Joint prosthesis, hip

MHRA reference: 2021/004/015/487/010

Stryker: Smart Life Large Aseptic Housings

April 2021

Surgical power tools

Model: 7126-120-000

MHRA reference: 2020/012/001/487/002

Vapotherm: Oxygen Assist Module (OAM)

09 February 2021

Humidifiers

Model: PF-OAM-MAS; PF-OAM-NEL

MHRA reference: 2021/004/010/701/004

Published 19 April 2021
