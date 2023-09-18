Field Safety Notices: 11 to 15 September 2023

List of Field Safety Notices from 11 to 15 September 2023.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
18 September 2023
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
18 September 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Accuray: Radixact Treatment Delivery System

19 July 2023

MHRA reference: 27349139

Hamilton Medical: HAMILTON-C1/HAMILTON-T1/HAMILTON-MR1

26 July 2023

MHRA reference: 27371696

iMDsoft: MetaVision

Ref MCR #151-2; MDSS ref. UKV23.031

Information system software, application program

Model: MetaVision 6

MHRA reference: 27371883

Laborie: injeTAK Adjustable Tip Needle

11 April 2023

General-purpose endoscopic needle, single-use

Model: DIS199, DIS201

MHRA reference: 27373741

24 July 2023

Rasp Handle

Model: 17-5220/01

MHRA reference: 27349180

Philips: CombiDiagnost R90, ProxiDiagnost N90

February 2023

X-ray system, diagnostic, fluoroscopic

Model: 709030, 709031; 706100, 706110

MHRA reference: 27371711

Published 18 September 2023