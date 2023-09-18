Field Safety Notices: 11 to 15 September 2023
List of Field Safety Notices from 11 to 15 September 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View the latest FSNs.
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020.
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website.
Accuray: Radixact Treatment Delivery System
19 July 2023
MHRA reference: 27349139
Hamilton Medical: HAMILTON-C1/HAMILTON-T1/HAMILTON-MR1
26 July 2023
MHRA reference: 27371696
iMDsoft: MetaVision
Ref MCR #151-2; MDSS ref. UKV23.031
Information system software, application program
Model: MetaVision 6
MHRA reference: 27371883
Laborie: injeTAK Adjustable Tip Needle
11 April 2023
General-purpose endoscopic needle, single-use
Model: DIS199, DIS201
MHRA reference: 27373741
LINK: OptiStem Rasp Handle Stainless Steel
24 July 2023
Rasp Handle
Model: 17-5220/01
MHRA reference: 27349180
Philips: CombiDiagnost R90, ProxiDiagnost N90
February 2023
X-ray system, diagnostic, fluoroscopic
Model: 709030, 709031; 706100, 706110
MHRA reference: 27371711