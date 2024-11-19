Field Safety Notices: 11 to 15 November 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 11 to 15 November 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Baxter: Braun Pro 6000
26th September 2024
Infrared patient thermometer, ear
MHRA reference: 33887519 2024/006/026/601/029
Becton Dickinson: BD BBL Sensi Disc Ampicillin 2 µg (AM-2)
07 November 2024
Antibacterial susceptibility testing disc IVD
MHRA reference: 33858297 2024/011/004/601/044
Fresenius Kabi AG : Aurora
14th November 2024
MHRA reference: 33931860 2024/011/011/601/043
MHRA reference: 33931860 2024/011/011/601/043 - Customer reply form
GE Healthcare: Proteus XR/a systems
Ref. # 17148
Stationary basic diagnostic x-ray system, analogue
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 33871790 2024/011/008/601/043
GETINGE: Cardiosave Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps
2249723-11/16/2022-001-C
Circulatory assist system, intra-aortic balloon
Model: 0998-xx-0800-xx
MHRA reference: 33890557 2024/004/005/601/132 - FSN
MHRA reference: 33890557 2024/004/005/601/132 – Updated FSN
Philips: Philips Allura Xper
11th November 2024
Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System
Model: See Units Affected List for 2024-IGT-BST-010
MHRA reference: 33896393 2024/011/012/601/069
Rocket Medical: Rocket Thoracentesis Catheter 8Fg
8th November 2024
Abdominal paracentesis needle, single-use
MHRA reference: 33871722 2024/011/008/601/048