Field Safety Notices: 11 to 15 November 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 11 to 15 November 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
19 November 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
19 November 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Baxter: Braun Pro 6000

26th September 2024

Infrared patient thermometer, ear

MHRA reference: 33887519    2024/006/026/601/029  

Becton Dickinson: BD BBL Sensi Disc Ampicillin 2 µg (AM-2)

07 November 2024

Antibacterial susceptibility testing disc IVD

MHRA reference: 33858297    2024/011/004/601/044 

Fresenius Kabi AG : Aurora

14th November 2024

MHRA reference: 33931860   2024/011/011/601/043

MHRA reference: 33931860   2024/011/011/601/043 - Customer reply form  

GE Healthcare: Proteus XR/a systems

Ref. # 17148

Stationary basic diagnostic x-ray system, analogue

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33871790   2024/011/008/601/043

GETINGE: Cardiosave Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

2249723-11/16/2022-001-C

Circulatory assist system, intra-aortic balloon

Model: 0998-xx-0800-xx

MHRA reference: 33890557   2024/004/005/601/132 - FSN

MHRA reference: 33890557   2024/004/005/601/132 – Updated FSN

Philips: Philips Allura Xper

11th November 2024

Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System

Model: See Units Affected List for 2024-IGT-BST-010

MHRA reference: 33896393   2024/011/012/601/069 

Rocket Medical: Rocket Thoracentesis Catheter 8Fg

8th November 2024

Abdominal paracentesis needle, single-use

MHRA reference: 33871722    2024/011/008/601/048

Updates to this page

Published 19 November 2024
Contents