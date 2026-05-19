Field Safety Notices: 11 to 15 May 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 11 to 15 May 2026.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Abbott: MERLIN PATIENT CARE SYSTEM
May 2026
Application Software
Model: 3650
MHRA reference: 39502157 2026/005/012/601/036
Balt Extrusion: Silk Vista
07 May 2026
Self-expandable intracranial stent
Model: SILK_V 4,25X20
MHRA reference: 39521664 2026/005/013/601/098
Bosch Healthcare Solutions: Vivalytic STI
04 May 2026
Chlamydia trachomatis nucleic acid IVD, kit
Model: F09G300078
MHRA reference: 39502197 2026/005/008/601/019
GE Medical Systems: CASE Cardiac Testing System
Ref 30121
Interpretive multichannel electrocardiograph
MHRA reference: 39500258 2026/005/012/601/042
In2Bones: NeoSpan SuperElastic Compression Staple
08 May 2026
Orthopaedic bone staple, non-adjustable
MHRA reference: 39532782 2026/005/013/601/019
Instrumentation Laboratory: HemosIL Heparin Calibrators
04 March 2026
MHRA reference: 39470684 2026/005/008/601/147
Intuitive Surgical: da Vinci SP Surgical System - Patient Cart
13 May 2026
Robotic surgical telemanipulation system
Model: 380601
MHRA reference: 39482510 2026/005/011/601/101
Invacare: Robin
11 May 2026
Mobile patient lifting system electrically-powered
Model: 1493471-7035
MHRA reference: 39486427 2026/005/011/601/083
SOL Group LAB: Penelope 2.0
22 April 2026
MHRA reference: 39282023 2026/004/024/601/075
STAAR Surgical: ICL/TICL Calculator/IOD Software
20 April 2026
MHRA reference: 39500119 2026/005/006/601/165
Stryker: Stryker T7 Zippered Togas, HP, AR, XL
April 2026
MHRA reference: 39470647 2026/005/008/601/010