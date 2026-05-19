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Field Safety Notices: 11 to 15 May 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 11 to 15 May 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
19 May 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
19 May 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott: MERLIN PATIENT CARE SYSTEM

May 2026

Application Software

Model: 3650

MHRA reference: 39502157 2026/005/012/601/036

Balt Extrusion: Silk Vista

07 May 2026

Self-expandable intracranial stent

Model: SILK_V 4,25X20

MHRA reference: 39521664 2026/005/013/601/098

Bosch Healthcare Solutions: Vivalytic STI

04 May 2026

Chlamydia trachomatis nucleic acid IVD, kit

Model: F09G300078

MHRA reference: 39502197 2026/005/008/601/019

GE Medical Systems: CASE Cardiac Testing System

Ref 30121

Interpretive multichannel electrocardiograph

MHRA reference: 39500258 2026/005/012/601/042

In2Bones: NeoSpan SuperElastic Compression Staple

08 May 2026

Orthopaedic bone staple, non-adjustable

MHRA reference: 39532782 2026/005/013/601/019

Instrumentation Laboratory: HemosIL Heparin Calibrators

04 March 2026

MHRA reference: 39470684 2026/005/008/601/147

Intuitive Surgical: da Vinci SP Surgical System - Patient Cart

13 May 2026

Robotic surgical telemanipulation system

Model: 380601

MHRA reference: 39482510 2026/005/011/601/101

Invacare: Robin

11 May 2026

Mobile patient lifting system electrically-powered

Model: 1493471-7035

MHRA reference: 39486427 2026/005/011/601/083

SOL Group LAB: Penelope 2.0

22 April 2026

MHRA reference: 39282023 2026/004/024/601/075

STAAR Surgical: ICL/TICL Calculator/IOD Software

20 April 2026

MHRA reference: 39500119 2026/005/006/601/165

Stryker: Stryker T7 Zippered Togas, HP, AR, XL

April 2026

MHRA reference: 39470647 2026/005/008/601/010

Updates to this page

Published 19 May 2026
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