Field Safety Notices - 11 to 15 May 2020
Summary list of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 11 to 15 May 2020
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Abbott: MERLIN™ PATIENT CARE SYSTEM (PCS), Mod. 3650
12 May 2020
Implants, active, cardiac programmers and remote monitoring
Model: PROGRAMMER SOFTWARE VERSION 25.0.2 Rev 3, Mod. 3330
MHRA reference: 2020/005/012/291/001
Becton Dickinson: BD PosiFlush™ XS 10mL Syringe
21 April 2020
Vascular cannula/catheter accessories
MHRA reference: 2020/004/021/487/002
Biosense Webster: PENTARAY® NAV CATHETER; PENTARAY® NAV eco CATHETER
6 April 2020
Vascular cannula and catheters
MHRA reference: 2020/005/011/291/001
Elekta: Elekta Unity
May 2020
Radiotherapy
MHRA reference: 2019/005/007/487/010
Greiner: MiniCollect 9NC Coagulation Tube
4 March 2020
IVDs, specimen receptacles
MHRA reference: 2020/003/027/487/001
Olympus: Olympus Diego Elite High speed drill burrs
May 2020
Surgical power tools
Model: MASTOID BURR 3.0 X 60 MM DIA & MASTOID BURR 4.0 X 60 MM FLUTED
MHRA reference: 2020/005/013/487/001
Umano Medical: ook snow, ook snow MN, ook cocoon
4 May 2020
Beds and accessories
Model: FL36
MHRA reference: 2020/005/001/701/005