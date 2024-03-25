Field Safety Notices: 11 to 15 March 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 11 to 15 March 2024
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Cipher: OpClear Disposable Procedure Kits
08 March 2024
Endoscope lens cleaner, single use
Model: CS-10-00-315, CS-10-30-315, CS-10-00-330, CS-10-30-330
MHRA reference: 28079206
DePuy Synthes: TFNA Femoral Nails (7 lots), VA-LCP Clavicle Plate (1 lot), OPAL Intervertebral Cage (1 lot)
11 March 2024
MHRA reference: 28072920
Evolan: Viscopaste PB7
05 March 2024
MHRA reference: 28061627 FSN
MHRA reference: 28061627 Reply form
Fresenius: stay•safe Catheter Extension Luer-Lock variants
15 February 2024
Peritoneal drainage catheter
MHRA reference: 28072364
Medtronic: Abre Venous Self-Expanding Stent System
March 2024
Vascular Stents
MHRA reference: 28064186
Philips: CareEvent
27 February 2024
Model: 866435/866436
MHRA reference: 28066722
Smiths Medical: paraPAC Plus ventilators
13 March 2024
Portable pneumatic ventilator
MHRA reference: 28008090