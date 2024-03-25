Field Safety Notices: 11 to 15 March 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 11 to 15 March 2024

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
25 March 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
25 March 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Cipher: OpClear Disposable Procedure Kits  

08 March 2024 

Endoscope lens cleaner, single use  

Model: CS-10-00-315, CS-10-30-315, CS-10-00-330, CS-10-30-330 

MHRA reference: 28079206    

DePuy Synthes: TFNA Femoral Nails (7 lots), VA-LCP Clavicle Plate (1 lot), OPAL Intervertebral Cage (1 lot)

11 March 2024

MHRA reference: 28072920    

Evolan: Viscopaste PB7

05 March 2024

MHRA reference: 28061627 FSN  

MHRA reference: 28061627 Reply form  

Fresenius: stay•safe Catheter Extension Luer-Lock variants   

15 February 2024

Peritoneal drainage catheter  

MHRA reference: 28072364      

Medtronic: Abre Venous Self-Expanding Stent System  

March 2024 

Vascular Stents  

MHRA reference: 28064186          

Philips: CareEvent 

27 February 2024

Model: 866435/866436  

MHRA reference: 28066722    

Smiths Medical: paraPAC Plus ventilators  

13 March 2024

Portable pneumatic ventilator  

MHRA reference: 28008090

Published 25 March 2024