Field Safety Notices: 11 to 15 July 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Becton Dickinson: Venflon Pro Safety (VPS) Needle Protected IV C

14 July 2022

Vascular Cannula And Catheters

Model: 393222; 393224; 393226; 393227; 393228; 393229; 393230

MHRA reference: 2022/007/011/596/007

BioIntegral: BioIntegral Surgical No-React(R)

14 July 2022

Implants, Non Active, Cardiovascular Heart Valves

Model: NRAC, NRPC, NRA, NRM, NRIP

MHRA reference: 2022/004/021/291/004

bioMérieux: NUCLISENS easyMAG Magnetic Silica

07 July 2022

IVDs, Viral Microbiology

MHRA reference: 2022/007/011/596/008

Boston Scientific: ZOOM Latitude Programmer

July 2022

Implants, Active, Cardiac Programmers and Remote Monitoring

Model: 3120

MHRA reference: 2022/007/012/291/014

GE: Tables used with CT, PET and NM systems

Ref 22998

Computed Tomography

MHRA reference: 2022/007/013/596/001

Getinge: Servo-u / Servo-u MR / Servo-n

22 June 2022

Lung Ventilators

MHRA reference: 2022/007/012/222/001

Getinge: Servo-air

MX-8641

Lung Ventilators

Model: Servo-air ventilator system, Servo-u ventilator system, Servo-n ventilator system, Servo-u MR ventilator system

MHRA reference: 2022/006/028/613/010

Getinge: Servo-u, Servo-n, Servo-u MR and Servo-air

MX-8664

Lung Ventilators

Model: Servo-u ventilator system

MHRA reference: 2022/006/024/595/003

Invacare: BEN NG Self-Propelling

10 June 2022

Wheelchairs, Manual

MHRA reference: 2022/006/010/701/028

Medicina: ENfit reusable enteral syringes and single-use and reusable oral tip syringes

15 June 2022

Feeding Systems And Tubes

Model: LHE01LD, LHE25LD, LHE05, OT005, OT01, OT25, OT05, OTH01, OTH25, OTH0

MHRA reference: 2022/006/022/601/503

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics: Blood Grouping Reagent Anti-Lea (Anti-LE1)

30 June 2022

IVDs, Blood Transfusion

MHRA reference: 2022/007/007/601/006

Renishaw: neuroinspire surgical planning software

01 July 2022

Surgical Navigation System and Accessories

MHRA reference: 2022/007/004/701/003

Siemens: AXIOM Sensis XP/ Sensis/ Sensis Lite/ Vibe Combo

July 2022

Electrophysiology Measurement

MHRA reference: 2022/007/011/601/501

Siemens: Atellica CH Iron_2

June 2022

IVDs, Clinical Chemistry

MHRA reference: 2022/007/008/601/502

Smiths Medical: Level 1® H-2 Pressure Chamber, Level 1® Pressure Chamber Door and Latch Replacement Kit, Latch Assembly H-2 Plus, Door Assembly H-2 Plus

11 July 2022

Infusion & Transfusion, Administration Sets

Model: 204012, 7204016, 7204017, 7204018, 7204019, 7204020, 7204030, 7204034, 7204036, 7204064, 7204065, 7204068, 7204071, 7204074, CON-7204012, H-2JP, 7802722-DE, 7802722-EN,7203019, 7203020

MHRA reference: 2022/007/014/590/001

Stryker: 2.3MM TAPERED ROUTER

July 2022

Surgical Power Tools

MHRA reference: 2022/007/001/599/001