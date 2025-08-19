Field Safety Notices: 11 to 15 August 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 11 to 15 August 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Derma Sciences: Medihoney
Date: 5 August 2025
Description: Medical-honey liquid barrier dressing, sterile
MHRA reference: 36416410 2025/007/031/601/023
Dexcom: Dexcom One, Dexcom G7, and Dexcom One+ Receivers
Date: 18 July 2025
Description: Percutaneous glucose monitoring system
MHRA reference: 36420524 2025/005/015/601/065
Max Mobility: SpeedControl Dial used with the Smartdrive MX2+: Updated FSN to supersede 2024/012/011/601/079 (36354122)
Date: 12 August 2025
Description: Manual wheelchair, power assist unit
Model: MX2-3DC
MHRA reference: 36431492
Olympus: TJF-Q190V Evis Exera III Duodenovideoscope
TJF-Q290V Evis Lucera Elite Duodenovideoscope
TJF-Q170V Duodenovideoscope
Date:14 May 2025
Description: Flexible video duodenoscope, reusable
Model: TJF-Q190V, TJF-Q290V, TJF-Q170V
MHRA reference: 36443422
Orthofix: HALF PIN L120MM D4.0MM THREAD D4.0XL18MM PACK OF 2
Date: 25 July 2025
MHRA reference: 36416572 2025/007/025/601/077
Shenzhen Mindray bio-medical electronics: Patient Monitor
Date: 11 August 2025
Model: BeneVision N1
MHRA reference: 36429373 2025/008/011/601/047
Siemens Healthcare: 3 Tesla MRI system
Date: 05 August 2025
Description: MRI system, full body
MHRA reference: 36415735 2025/008/008/601/052 FSN
MHRA reference: 36415735 2025/008/008/601/052 Acknowledgment of Receipt
Siemens: ARTIS pheno
Date: August 2025
Description: Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital
MHRA reference: 36462683 2025/008/008/601/057
Stryker: System 6/7/8/9 Reciprocating / Sternum Saw
Date: 06 March 2025
MHRA reference: 36435194 2025/004/004/601/051
Waldemar Link: Endo-Model - M, GEMINI SL, CustomLINK
Date: 08 August 2025
Description: Uncoated knee tibia/insert prosthesis
Model: 15-2814/0315-2815/11318-316/0311C009635313-0583411C009405313-08644
MHRA reference: 36414418 2025/008/008/601/058