Field Safety Notices: 11 to 15 August 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 11 to 15 August 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
19 August 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
18 August 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Derma Sciences: Medihoney

Date: 5 August 2025

Description: Medical-honey liquid barrier dressing, sterile

MHRA reference: 36416410 2025/007/031/601/023

Dexcom: Dexcom One, Dexcom G7, and Dexcom One+ Receivers

Date: 18 July 2025

Description: Percutaneous glucose monitoring system

MHRA reference: 36420524 2025/005/015/601/065

Max Mobility: SpeedControl Dial used with the Smartdrive MX2+: Updated FSN to supersede 2024/012/011/601/079 (36354122)

Date: 12 August 2025

Description: Manual wheelchair, power assist unit

Model: MX2-3DC

MHRA reference: 36431492

Olympus: TJF-Q190V Evis Exera III Duodenovideoscope

TJF-Q290V Evis Lucera Elite Duodenovideoscope
TJF-Q170V Duodenovideoscope

Date:14 May 2025

Description: Flexible video duodenoscope, reusable

Model: TJF-Q190V, TJF-Q290V, TJF-Q170V

MHRA reference: 36443422

Orthofix: HALF PIN L120MM D4.0MM THREAD D4.0XL18MM PACK OF 2

Date: 25 July 2025

MHRA reference: 36416572 2025/007/025/601/077

Shenzhen Mindray bio-medical electronics: Patient Monitor

Date: 11 August 2025

Model: BeneVision N1

MHRA reference: 36429373 2025/008/011/601/047

Siemens Healthcare: 3 Tesla MRI system

Date: 05 August 2025

Description: MRI system, full body

MHRA reference: 36415735 2025/008/008/601/052 FSN

MHRA reference: 36415735 2025/008/008/601/052 Acknowledgment of Receipt

Siemens: ARTIS pheno

Date: August 2025

Description: Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

MHRA reference: 36462683 2025/008/008/601/057

Stryker: System 6/7/8/9 Reciprocating / Sternum Saw

Date: 06 March 2025

MHRA reference: 36435194 2025/004/004/601/051

Waldemar Link: Endo-Model - M, GEMINI SL, CustomLINK

Date: 08 August 2025

Description: Uncoated knee tibia/insert prosthesis

Model: 15-2814/0315-2815/11318-316/0311C009635313-0583411C009405313-08644

MHRA reference: 36414418 2025/008/008/601/058

