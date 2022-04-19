Field Safety Notices: 11 to 15 April 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website.

Arjo: Sara Plus

31 March 2022

Hoists and slings

Model: HEP0001, HEP2001

MHRA reference: 2022/003/028/601/502

Baxter: Flo-Thru Intraluminal Shunt

11 April 2022

Surgical devices, non-powered

MHRA reference: 2022/004/008/291/003

Breas: NIPPY 4 and NIPPY 4+

06 April 2022

Lung ventilators

Model: REF 226000, 231000

MHRA reference: 2022/004/006/601/002

Getinge: Flow-i C20, Flow-i C30, Flow-i C40, Flow-c, Flow-e

18 March 2022

Anaesthetic machines & monitors

MHRA reference: 2021/012/006/487/003

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics: VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products FSH Reagent Pack, Immunodiagnostic Products LH Reagent Pack & Immunodiagnostic Products Prolactin Reagent Pack

CL2022-069_EU URGENT

IVDs, clinical chemistry

Model: FSH -1931922, LH -1350198 & PROL-1849793

MHRA reference: 2022/003/031/601/002

Siemens Healthineers: Atellica IM/ADVIA Centaur Enhanced Estradiol (eE2)

March 2022

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2022/003/010/601/502

Sol-Millennium: SOL-M Blunt Fill Needle

31 March 2022

Injection devices

Model: Sterile

MHRA reference: 2022/004/006/291/001

Storz: Single channel flexible endoscopes with T-Luer 11XXX

07 April 2022

Endoscopes, flexible

MHRA reference: 2022/004/008/291/001