Field Safety Notices: 10th - 14th February 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 10th to14th February 2025
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only. If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
B. Braun Medical: ORTHOPILOT CAP SINGLE-USE MARKERS
13 February 2025
Ref: FSCA290
Robotic surgical navigation system
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34723012 2025/002/013/601/014
Beckman Coulter: Access Erythropoietin (EPO) Reagent
06 February 2025
LOT: 439363
MHRA reference: 34716413 Customer letter
MHRA reference: 34716413 FSN - 2025/002/013/601/113
Biomerieux: BIOFIRE Pneumoniaplus (PNplus) Panel
17 February 2025
Multiple-type respiratory pathogen nucleic acid
Model: RFIT-ASY-0142 (PNplus, 30-pack), RFIT-ASY-0143 (PNplus, 6-pack)
LOT: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34716356 2025/002/013/601/030
Dexcom: Dexcom G6 Receiver
January/February 2025
Percutaneous glucose monitoring system
Model: MT24078-1 (mg/dL), MT24078-2 (mmol/L)
Serial number: All serial number for the affected models
MHRA reference: 34724189 2025/001/009/601/082
TGA Mobility Limited: TGA Powerpack
(FSN-2501)
Wheelchair electric-motor-driven propulsion system
Model: DUO, HD, and Powerpack Plus
Serial Number Range: 024070000001 to 024090373871
MHRA reference: 34723969 2025/002/011/601/098