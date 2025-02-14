Field Safety Notices: 10th - 14th February 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 10th to14th February 2025

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
14 February 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
10 February 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only. If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

B. Braun Medical: ORTHOPILOT CAP SINGLE-USE MARKERS

13 February 2025

Ref: FSCA290

Robotic surgical navigation system

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34723012 2025/002/013/601/014

Beckman Coulter: Access Erythropoietin (EPO) Reagent

06 February 2025

LOT: 439363

MHRA reference: 34716413 Customer letter

MHRA reference: 34716413 FSN - 2025/002/013/601/113

Biomerieux: BIOFIRE Pneumoniaplus (PNplus) Panel

17 February 2025

Multiple-type respiratory pathogen nucleic acid

Model: RFIT-ASY-0142 (PNplus, 30-pack), RFIT-ASY-0143 (PNplus, 6-pack)

LOT: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34716356 2025/002/013/601/030

Dexcom: Dexcom G6 Receiver

January/February 2025

Percutaneous glucose monitoring system

Model: MT24078-1 (mg/dL), MT24078-2 (mmol/L)

Serial number: All serial number for the affected models

MHRA reference: 34724189 2025/001/009/601/082

TGA Mobility Limited: TGA Powerpack

(FSN-2501)

Wheelchair electric-motor-driven propulsion system

Model: DUO, HD, and Powerpack Plus

Serial Number Range: 024070000001 to 024090373871

MHRA reference: 34723969 2025/002/011/601/098

Updates to this page

Published 14 February 2025
Contents