Field Safety Notices: 10 to 14 November 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 10 to 14 November 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
24 November 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
18 November 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abiomed: Automated Impella Controller (AIC)

10 October 2025

Intracardiac circulatory assist axial-pump cath

Model: 0042-0040; 0042-0010; 0042-0000

MHRA reference: 37639152 2025/010/010/601/082

BK Medical ApS: Ultrasound system type 2300, 1300, 1202

Ref. # 87013

MHRA reference: 37583397 2025/011/007/601/085

Datascope: Cardiosave Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

October 2025

Circulatory assist system, intra-aortic balloon

Model: 0998-XX-0800-XX; 0998-UC-0800-XX

MHRA reference: 37613263 2025/011/011/601/124

Drägerwerk: Vapor 2000 and Vapor 3000

November 2025

Anesthesia Unit Vaporizers

Model: M35054 and M36500

MHRA reference: 37607072 2025/011/010/601/011

Intuitive Surgical: da Vinci X, Xi

10 November 2025

Robotic Surgical System

Model: IS4000 Surgical System; IS4200 Surgical System

MHRA reference: 37723223 2025/011/010/601/050

Kerr Italia: K-Flex, Triple-Flex, K-Files, Hedstrom, Reamers

07 November 2025

Reamers (hand-held); File (hand-held), resp.

MHRA reference: 37580385 2025/011/007/601/129

Philips Ultrasound: Lumify Diagnostic Ultrasound system

31 October 2025

Ultrasound system, Imaging, General Purpose

MHRA reference: 37577281 2025/011/004/601/095

Pos-T-Vac: AVP-1000 Complete System

12 November 2025

Device for Urogenital system

MHRA reference: 37653674 2025/011/013/601/076

Shenzhen Mindray bio-medical electronics: Central Monitoring System

13 November 2025

Model: BeneVision / HYPERVISOR X

MHRA reference: 37651669 2025/011/013/601/018

Updates to this page

Published 24 November 2025
Contents