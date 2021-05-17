Field Safety Notices: 10 to 14 May 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

BD: T34 Ambulatory Syringe Pump 3rd Edition

10 May 2021

Infusion systems

MHRA reference: 2021/004/019/487/017

Becton Dickinson: Group B Streptococcus Differential Agar (Granada)

10 May 2021

IVDs, bacteriology

MHRA reference: 2021/005/010/291/008

GE Medical Systems: Innova IGS system

7 May 2021

X Ray, fluoroscopy systems

MHRA reference: 2021/005/007/291/002

Getinge: VHK and VKMO Neonatal

10 May 2021

Infusion & transfusion, heart lung circuits

Model: 701048596, 701051430, 701054173, 701050109, 701053443, 701049279, 701053444, 701063847, 701070440, 701070444, 701071077

MHRA reference: 2021/005/011/487/004

Getinge MX-8224: SoKINOX, SERViNO

10 May 2021

Lung ventilators

MHRA reference: 2021/005/012/487/011

Implants International: ROTOglide MTP System

23 March 2021

Joint prosthesis, toe

Model: Various

MHRA reference: 2021/003/010/601/004

NeuMoDx Molecular, a QIAGEN company: NeuMoDx Cartridge

10 May 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2021/005/013/291/001

NHS Digital: Covid-19 Risk Assessment Service

7 April 2021

Software as a medical device (SaMD)

Model: Release 1

MHRA reference: 2021/003/029/601/001

OptiMed: Cemento Mini Set for Cemento-MP

6 April 2021

Bone cement and tools

Model: 1382-0100

MHRA reference: 2021/005/010/601/549

Smiths Medical: Jelco Hypodermic Insulin Needles

17 May 2021

Insulin injection devices

Model: 4428-1, 4429-1

MHRA reference: 2021/005/013/291/014

Synaptive Medical: Synaptive Trackable Suction

30 April 2021

Surgical equipment

MHRA reference: 2021/004/028/487/013

SynCardia Systems: Companion 2 Driver System

6 May 2021

Implantable ventricular assist devices

MHRA reference: 2021/005/007/701/045

Trinity Biotech: Captia NMT Syphilis IgM

5 May 2021

IVDs, bacteriology

MHRA reference: 2021/005/007/487/006

Zimmer: Natural Nail Cephalomedullary Nail

7 May 2021

Osteosynthesis, bone screws

Model: 47-2493-211-11; 47-2493-213-11

MHRA reference: 2021/005/007/487/005