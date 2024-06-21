Field Safety Notices: 10 to 14 June 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 10 to 14 June 2024.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Aspire Pharma: Epimax

13 June 2024

Model: Ointment and Paraffin-free Ointment 

MHRA reference: 30825025    

Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer 

06 June 2024 Ref 24032

Model: C11137  

MHRA reference: 30796581    

Beckman Coulter: Access HBc Ab  

06 June 2024

Model: 34240   

MHRA reference: 30796244    

bioMérieux: VIDAS FPSA

12 June 2024

Free (unbound) prostate specific antigen(fPSA) IVD 

MHRA reference: 30795971     

bioMérieux: BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel  

12 June 2024 FA-TWD-000005

Bloodstream infection-associates microorganism nuc 

Model: RFIT-ASY-0147

MHRA reference: 30796050    

DePuy Synthes: Depuy Spine

15 May 2024

MHRA reference: 30816204     

Getinge: VASOVIEW HEMOPRO, VASOVIEW HEMOPRO 2  

2242352-05-21-2024-001-C 

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems  

Model: VH-3000, VH-4000   

MHRA reference: 30796807     

JRI Orthopaedics: Evolution Trial Neck  

29 May 2024

Femoral Stem Prosthesis Trial 

Model: 126° Standard Offset; 133° Standard Offset; 126° High Offset; 133° High Offset  

MHRA reference: 30785801     

MERU: Moozi   

04 June 2024

MHRA reference: 30744292    

Philips: Height Adjustable (HA) FlexTrak Trolley  

03 May 2024

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit  

Model: 989710006411, 989710006412, 989710008732

MHRA reference: 30469738    

Philips: IntelliVue X3 Patient Monitor

Reference # 2023-CC-HPM-045

IntelliVue X3 

Model: 867030  

MHRA reference: 30807423 FSN   

MHRA reference: 30807423 Letter 

QuidelOrtho: VITROS Chemistry Products FS Diluent Pack 3  

Ref. CL2024-132_EU 

Buffered sample dil IVD,auto/semi-automated system  

MHRA reference: 30816353     

ResMed: Astral 100, Astral 150  

18 March 2024

Portable ventilator, electric  

Model: 100, 150

MHRA reference: 30826557

Smiths Medical: Bivona Neonatal/Pediatric and Adult Tracheostomy  

13 June 2024

Tracheostomy tube, non-reinforced, non-customized 

MHRA reference: 30826025  

This FSN dated the 13th June is duplicated, from the FSN listing page for 27 to 31 May, for your information and attention 

Stryker: HRIS SYSTEM  

June 2024

HRIS INSTRUMENT CASE/GRAY REV INSTR ACCESSORY CASE 

MHRA reference: 30785846

