Field Safety Notices: 10 to 14 July 2023
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 10 to 14 July 2023
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Cook Medical: Fusion Lithotripsy Extraction Basket
30 June 2023
Biliary/urinary stone retrieval basket, single use
MHRA reference: 5356601
Draeger: Infinity CentralStation, Infinity M300/M300+
June 2023
Physiological Monitoring Systems
Model: MS25707, MS32504, MS25755, MS26031, MS26076, MS33659, MS32504, MS33648, 8606700, MS18267, MS18384, MS18500, MS18501, MS18501, MS18620, MS18623, MS20261, MS20464, MS20465, MS25707
MHRA reference: 5356473
GE Healthcare: Giraffe Omnibed Carestation CS1; Giraffe Omnibed
28 June 2023
Incubator, infant, stationary
MHRA reference: 5356719
Intersurgical: NIV ANGLED MOUTHPIECE WITH NOTCH 22M/15F
12 July 2023
Breathing mouthpiece, single-use
MHRA reference: 5359733
Intuitive: da Vinci Xi and da Vinci X Surgical System
ISIFA2022-14-C
Robotic Surgical System
Model: IS4000 Surgical System; IS4200 Surgical System
MHRA reference: 5350114
Medtronic: GRANVIA-C, IMPIX ALIF, IMPIX MANTA, IMPIX MANTA+
July 2023
MHRA reference: 5359517
Quanta: Blood Tube Sets
13 July 2023
Haemodialysis tubing set, single use
MHRA reference: 5359203
Smiths Medical: Medex extension sets
10 July 2023
Model: MX618CZ
MHRA reference: 5359718
Surgical Innovations: YelloPort Elite 5mm Optical Trocar
10 July 2023
MHRA reference: 5357809