Field Safety Notices: 10 to 14 January 2022

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Armstrong Medical: AquaVENT FD140i Gas Flow Driver

11 January 2022

Lung ventilators

MHRA reference: 2021/012/020/701/018

Arrow International LLC: Arrow Trerotola Over-The-Wire PTD Kit Percutaneous Thrombolytic Device

January 2022

Vascular cannula and catheters

MHRA reference: 2022/001/012/291/002

DXC Technology: Medchart

24 February 2021

Software as a medical device (SaMD)

MHRA reference: 2021/012/008/487/001

Implant Cast: AGILON glenoid components

07January 2022

Joint prosthesis, shoulder

Model: 38004001, 38004009, 38004010, 38004028, 38004029, 38004075, 38004071, 38004072, 38004073, 38004074

MHRA reference: 2022/001/010/701/023

Laerdal Medical AS: Suction Unit with Reusable Canister

17 December 2021

Airway suction equipment

MHRA reference: 2022/001/011/291/002

Medtronic: Prevail Paclitaxel-coated PTCA Balloon Catheter

January 2022

Vascular cannula and catheters

Model: PRV025020RX, PRV025030RX, PRV035015RX, PRV035020RX, PRV035025RX

MHRA reference: 2022/001/012/291/001

Siemens Healthineers: ADVIA Urinary/Cerebrospinal Fluid

September 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

Model: SMN 11319151

MHRA reference: 2022/001/005/601/501

ThermoFisher Scientific: Cefiderocol on Sensititre plates

20 December 2021

IVDs, viral microbiology

Model: T3462

MHRA reference: 2022/001/006/601/500

Werfen: HemosIL Liquid Anti-Xa

25 August 2021

Coagulation

MHRA reference: 2021/010/022/701/067