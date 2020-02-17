Field Safety Notices - 10 to 14 February 2020

Summary List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 10 to 14 February 2020

Published 17 February 2020
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Issued:
17 February 2020
Alert type:
Field safety notice

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it. MHRA publishes the following for information only. If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Acumed: 7.0mm x 2.0mm Stem (ARH System or ARH Solutions)

04 February 2020 Joint prosthesis, elbow Model: TR-S702-S MHRA reference: 2020/002/011/291/002

CardinalHealth (Medtronic): Force TriVerse™ Electrosurgical Device Holster 10’, Force TriVerse™ Electrosurgical Device Holster 15’

February 2020 Surgical, diathermy MHRA reference: 2020/002/011/291/001

Limacorporate: H-MAX S stem; DELTA Liner, MINIMA S Stem, DELTA Multihole TT Cup, Protruded DELTA LIne

07 February 2020 Joint prosthesis, hip MHRA reference: 2020/002/010/291/001

Nextremity: Nextra Hammertoe Correction System

12 February 2020 Osteosynthesis, bone screws Model: NX-4532K MHRA reference: 2020/002/012/701/054

Omixon Biocomputing: Holotype HLA 24/11 - Configuration A2 & CE v2, Holotype HLA 24/11 - Configuration A1 & CE v2, Holotype HLA 24/7 - Configuration A1 & CE v2, Holotype HLA 24/7 - Configuration A2 & CE v2

10 February 2020 IVDs, immunology MHRA reference: 2020/002/007/291/006

Randox Laboratories: LIQUID ASSAYED CHEMISTRY CONTROL PREMIUM PLUS LEVEL 1

12 February 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry Model: LIQUID ASSAYED CHEMISTRY CONTROL PREMIUM PLUS LEVEL 1 LAL4213 MHRA reference: 2020/002/012/601/003

Schiller Medical: DEFIGARD Touch 7

December 2019 Defibrillators, non-implantable MHRA reference: 2020/002/007/291/001

Siemens Healthcare: Ysio

January 2020 X Ray, general Model: 10281013 MHRA reference: 2020/002/007/601/005

TORNIER: Impactor MoPyC

07 February 2020 Orthopaedic surgical instruments - impacting tools MHRA reference: 2020/002/003/291/004

Vygon: octopus

12 February 2020 Infusion & transfusion, administration sets Model: 842.312 MHRA reference: 2020/002/013/291/012

Wassenburg Medical B.V: WASSENBURG DRY320 drying cabinet

03 February 2020 Cssd wash/clean/drying equipment MHRA reference: 2020/001/030/601/001

