Field Safety Notices: 10 to 14 April 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Altomed: Tonosleeve

30 March 2023

Ophthalmic tonometer tip cover

Model: A10036/300

MHRA reference: 5153508

Beckman Coulter: Bicarbonate

07 April 2023

Bicarbonate (HCO3-) IVD, kit, enzyme spectrophotom

MHRA reference: 5154180

Medartis: Orbital retractor, right; Orbital retractor, left

29 March 2023

MHRA reference: 5151406

Medtronic: Hugo RAS Arm Cart Assembly

April 2023

ROBOT-ASSISTED ENDOSCOPIC SURGERY SYSTEMS

Model: MRASC0002

MHRA reference: 5152439

Siemens Healthineers: ADVIA Chemistry ToxAmmonia Calibrator

April 2023

Calibrator Multiple-type clinical chemistry analyte profile IVD, calibrator

MHRA reference: 5153720

Siemens Healthineers: Stratus CS Acute Care D-dimer Calibrator

March 2023

D-dimer IVD, kit, fluorescent immunoassay

MHRA reference: 5151408

Smiths Medical: Jelco Optiva IV Catheter 5063-AI

13 April 2023

MHRA reference: 5151355