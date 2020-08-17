Field Safety Notices: 10 - 14 August 2020

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014 FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Advanced Medical Solutions: ACTIVHEAL Hydrogel

11 August 2020

Haemostatic agents

Model: 10014007

MHRA reference: 2020/008/011/601008

B Braun: ACTREEN LITE CATH

10 August 2020

Urinary catheters and accessories

Model: 228216E, 228218E, 228212E, 228308E, 228316E

MHRA reference: 2020/008/011/601/001

Frontier Therapeutics: Repose Lite

20 May 2020

Pressure relief cushions

Model: 6250010, 6251000, 625001, 6251010

MHRA reference: 2020/008/006/601/010

KARL STORZ: Tubing Set, Irrigation, PC

16 August 2020

Surgical equipment, miscellaneous

MHRA reference: 2020/008/006/487/004

Thermo Fisher Scientific: TaqPath™ COVID-19 CE-IVD Interpretive Software

05 August 2020

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR test

Model: 100093771; v1.2, 100094143: v2.1; 100094318; v2.2

MHRA reference: 2020/007/020/291/003

Merge Healthcare: Merge PACS

5 August 2020

Picture archiving and communication system (PACS)

MHRA reference: 2020/008/006/701/003

Nuvasive: PRECICE Bone Transport Nail

27 July 2020

Osteosynthesis, nails intramedullary

Model: BT10-60SJ280-6

MHRA reference: 2020/007/029/601/001

Philips Healthcare: OmniDiagnost Eleva

MultiDiagnost Eleva with Flat Detector

Integris CV

Allura Xper FD10 Ceiling

Allura Xper FD10 Floor

Allura Xper FD10

Allura Xper FD10/10

Allura Xper FD20

Allura Xper FD20 Biplane

Allura Xper FD10

Allura Xper FD10/10

Allura Xper FD20

Allura Xper FD20 Biplane

Allura Xper FD10 OR Table

Allura Xper FD20 OR Table

Allura Xper FD20 Biplane OR Table

Allura Xper FD20 OR Table

Allura Xper FD10

Allura Xper FD10/10

Allura Xper FD20

Allura Xper FD20/10

Allura CV20

Allura Xper FD20 OR Table

Allura Xper FD20/20

Allura Xper FD20/20 OR Table

Allura Xper FD20/15

Allura Centron

28 July 2020

X ray, general

Model: 708027, 708032, 708034, 708036, 708037, 708038, 722001, 722003, 722005, 722006, 722008,722010, 722011, 722012, 722013, 722014, 722015, 722020, 722023, 722026, 722027, 722028, 722029, 722030, 722031, 722035, 722038, 722039, 722058 and 722400

MHRA reference: 2020/008/010/487/008

Randox Laboratories: Randox Lactate Dehydrogenase L-P and P-L

05 August 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/008/007/487/001

Randox: COVID 19 SAMPLE COLLECTION KITS

07 August 2020

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test

Model: EV4429

MHRA reference: 2020/008/010/601/004

SICAT: SICAT Implant V2.0

15 July 2020

Picture archiving and communication system (PACS)

MHRA reference: 2020/008/011/291/007

Siemens: Atellica® UAS 800 Analyzer, Atellica ® 1500 Automated Urinalysis System

August 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/008/011/601/005

16 July 2020

Diagnostic measurement and monitoring

MHRA reference: 2020/007/021/291/004

William Cook Europe: Zenith Alpha® Abdominal Endovascular Graft

11 August 2020

Implants, non-active, endoprostheses for aortic aneurysms

MHRA reference: 2020/008/010/487/007